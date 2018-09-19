Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Stocks finish mostly higher after upbeat economic data


Finance Stocks finish mostly higher after upbeat economic data

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as markets turned attention away from trade-war fears and toward upbeat economic data. The dollar slipped, and Treasury yields jumped.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid play

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Thomson Reuters)

Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as markets turned attention away from trade-war fears and toward upbeat economic data. The dollar slipped, and Treasury yields jumped.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones industrial average: 26,406.57 +159.61 (+0.61%)

S&P 500: 2,909.75 +5.44 (+0.19%)

Nasdaq Composite: 7,950.87 −5.24 (-0.07%)

  1. As threats to exclude Canada loom, NAFTA progress remains elusive. Meeting for the first time in weeks, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland were expected to discuss sticking points like dairy-market access and how trade disputes should be settled. President Donald Trump recently said the US could move forward with Mexico only if Canada doesn't make concessions.
  2. An uptick in US apartment construction last month more than offset weakness in single-family home building. The Commerce Department said housing starts rose 9.2% in August, fueled by growth in multifamily homes. Building permits, which signal future construction, dropped sharply to a 15-month low.
  3. The US current-account deficit narrowed more than expected in the second quarter. The trade gap fell to $101.46 billion between April and June, the Commerce Department said, down 17% from $121.71 billion for the first three months of 2018. The decline came amid a surge in exports, which may have been helped by foreign customers rushing orders as global trade tensions escalate.
  4. Canadian pot producer Tilray whipped around. CEO Brendan Kennedy had talked up growth prospects in an interview with CNBC, a day after the company said it had received approval from the Drug Enforcement Administration to export medical marijuana to the US. Shares gained as much as 93%, hitting a high of $300 apiece before settling at $214.06.

And a look at the upcoming economic calendar:

  • Canada releases data on consumer prices and retail sales.
  • The Swiss National Bank announces the London interbank overnight rate.
  • Retail sales numbers are out in the UK.

Top Articles

1 Finance Nigeria, Angola and Kenya have three of the most volatile...bullet
2 Finance The 20 best-selling cars and trucks in Americabullet
3 Finance Tilray dethrones Canopy Growth as the most valuable...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (L) arrives for a news conference at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Finance Argentina's economy craters in the 2nd quarter as an economic crisis grips the country
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (L) arrives for a news conference at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Finance Argentina's economy craters in the 2nd quarter as an economic crisis grips the country
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks finish mostly higher after upbeat economic data
null
Finance Canadian cannabis producer Tilray had a wild day after its CEO appeared on Cramer's 'Mad Money' (TLRY)
X
Advertisement