Stocks get whacked as the 10-year hits its highest level in over 7 years


US equity markets were under pressure Thursday as the 10-year yield touched its highest level since the spring of 2011. Selling weighed heaviest on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which saw losses in excess of 2%.

Traders work on the main floor of the BM&amp;F Bovespa stock exchange market in Sao Paulo October 10, 2008. play

Traders work on the main floor of the BM&F Bovespa stock exchange market in Sao Paulo October 10, 2008.

(Paulo Whitaker/Reuters)

  • US equity markets were under pressure Thursday as the 10-year yield touched its highest level since the spring of 2011.
  • Selling weighed heaviest on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which saw losses in excess of 1.8%.
  • Super Micro Computers crashed more than 39% after it was reported that Chinese spies implanted tiny chips in server motherboards that were purchased from the company.
US equity markets were under pressure Thursday as Treasury yields touched their highest levels in over seven years. Selling weighed heaviest on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which saw losses in excess of 2.2% at session lows before ending down 1.81%. The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 were both lower by about 0.8%.

Tuesday's weakness came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield raced above 2.30% for the first time since the spring of 2011. The 10-year had rallied more than 15 basis points since Tuesday's close after a strong private-sector payrolls reading fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates more quickly than expected. Those rate hikes would make it more expensive for companies to borrow money, and potentially choke off economic growth sooner than anticipated.

Heavy selling battered the technology sector, where Super Micro Computer crashed 39% after it was reported by Bloomberg that Chinese spies implanted tiny chips in server motherboards that were purchased from the company by firms including Amazon and Apple. Their stocks fell more than 1%.

Elsewhere in tech, Snap plunged below $8 a share for the first time after Evercore analyst Anthony DiClemente warned that Instagram is "irreversibly reducing" the company’s ability to meet investors' long-term expectations.

Netflix and Tesla lost 3.6% and 4.7% respectively.

Meanwhile, there was some positive news on the earnings front. Constellation Brands, the beverage maker behind Corona beer and Svedka vodka, said a booming beer business helped fuel its strong quarterly results. The company also noted that it had made more than $1 billion on its investment in the Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth.

Thursday's sharp sell-off means there will be more at stake Friday morning, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its September jobs report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate the US economy added 185,000 nonfarm jobs as the unemployment rate slipped to 3.8%.

