Stocks go nowhere as trade worries overshadow strong economic data

Stocks ended little changed Tuesday, after the S&P 500 touched 2,900 for first time, holding close to record highs for a third straight session. The dollar slipped, and Treasury yields inched higher.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,060.62 +10.98 (+0.042%)
S&P 500: 2,897.60 +0.86 (-0.024%)
Nasdaq Composite: 8,030.04 +12.14 (+0.15%)
After agreeing to resolve key NAFTA disputes with Mexico, the US restarted high-level talks with Canada. US Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer was expected to meet with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Washington, a day after President Donald Trump threatened to terminate the 24-year-old agreement and hit Canada with auto tariffs.
