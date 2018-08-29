Stocks hit all-time highs as tech rallies

Strong economic data and optimism for easing global trade tensions powered the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to touch record highs for a fourth straight session Wednesday. The dollar fell, and Treasury yields inched higher.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,125.31 +61.29 (+0.24%)
S&P 500: 2,915.51 +17.99 (+0.62%)
Nasdaq Composite: 8,109.69 +79.65 (+0.99%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: