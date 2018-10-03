Stocks hit record highs after strong economic data

The Dow hit an intraday high Wednesday, and the S&P 500 flirted with a record close, as Wall Street eyed robust economic data. US government bond yields surged, with the 10-year rising to peaks not seen since July 2011. The dollar edged higher.
The Dow hit an all-time high Wednesday, and the S&P 500 flirted with a record close, as Wall Street eyed robust economic data. US government bond yields surged, with the 10-year rising to peaks not seen since July 2011. The dollar edged higher.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,827.07 +53.13 (0.20%)
S&P 500: 2,925.59 +2.16 (0.074%)
Nasdaq Composite: 8,022.54 23.00 (0.29%)
