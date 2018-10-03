Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Stocks hit record highs after strong economic data


Finance Stocks hit record highs after strong economic data

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Dow hit an intraday high Wednesday, and the S&P 500 flirted with a record close, as Wall Street eyed robust economic data. US government bond yields surged, with the 10-year rising to peaks not seen since July 2011. The dollar edged higher.

Exuberant Traders play

Exuberant Traders

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The Dow hit an all-time high Wednesday, and the S&P 500 flirted with a record close, as Wall Street eyed robust economic data. US government bond yields surged, with the 10-year rising to peaks not seen since July 2011. The dollar edged higher.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones industrial average: 26,827.07 +53.13 (0.20%)

S&P 500: 2,925.59 +2.16 (0.074%)

Nasdaq Composite: 8,022.54 23.00 (0.29%)

  1. Employment numbers in the US flew past expectations last month. Private payrolls notched their largest gain in seven months in September, an ADP employment report showed, with companies adding 230,000 jobs. The upbeat data comes a day after Amazon announced it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour, another sign of a tight labor market.
  2. Activity in the US services sector rose to the highest level on record. Boosted by increased spending leading up to the end of the fiscal year, the Institute for Supply Management said its nonmanufacturing activity index surged to 61.6 in September (A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction).
  3. Oil prices jumped to near four-year highs. As the US prepares to enact oil sanctions against Iran in November, some analysts think prices could hit $90 a barrel as global supply tightens. Crude had tumbled in earlier trading after the Energy Information Administration reported the largest buildup of US crude this year.
  4. Turkey's inflation rate hit its highest point since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected 15 years ago. The central bank reported prices in the country rose 24.5% in September from a year earlier, as a currency crisis continues to unfold in the country.

And a look at the upcoming economic calendar:

  • Employment data are out in the US and Canada.

Top Articles

1 Finance Rwanda is about to lose one of her multimillion-dollar signature...bullet
2 Finance Tesla delivered 52,239 Model 3s in the 3rd quarter — missing...bullet
3 Finance Manhattan home sales plunge as sellers refuse to get...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance How smart contracts will work
A staff technician presents a 300 millimeter chip wafer at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in Dresden, eastern Germany.
Finance AMD tumbles into a bear market before getting upgraded at Moody's (AMD)
null
Finance Oil spikes to its highest level in almost 4 years as Iran sanctions loom
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
X
Advertisement