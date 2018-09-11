Stocks jump as tech, energy rally

news

Stocks rose Tuesday as trade war fears took a backseat to energy and tech rallies. Apple surged ahead of the unveiling of new iPhones set for Wednesday. The dollar and Treasury yields edged higher.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones industrial average: 25,971.19 +114.12 (+0.44%)

S&P 500: 2,888.19 +11.06 (+0.38%)

Nasdaq Composite: 7,972.47+48.31 (+0.61%)

And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: