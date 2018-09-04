Stocks kick off September in the red

Stocks fell Tuesday, with technology and industrials leading indices lower, as trade tensions around the globe kept markets on edge. Amazon, on the other hand, hit a $1 trillion market value, a month after Apple became the first company to hit the milestone. The dollar and Treasury yields jumped.
Stocks fell Tuesday, with technology and industrials leading indices lower, as trade tensions around the globe kept markets on edge. Amazon, on the other hand, hit a $1 trillion market value, a month after Apple became the first US company to hit the milestone. The dollar and Treasury yields jumped.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 25,952.82 −12.00 (-0.046%)
S&P 500: 2,893.16 −8.36 (-0.29%)
Nasdaq Composite: 8,091.25−18.29 (-0.23%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: