Stocks mostly higher as tech breaks 4-day losing streak

news
Stocks were mostly higher Monday, lifted by industrial and retail companies. Tech staged a recovery following a four-day losing streak. The dollar and Treasury yields slipped.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 25,858.63−57.91 (-0.22%)
S&P 500: 2,879.21 +7.53 (+0.26%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,924.16+21.62(+0.27%)
- The Trump administration is expected to announce whether it will follow through with proposed tariffs on roughly $200 billion worth of Chinese products. Adding to trade tensions, President Donald Trump also threatened on Friday to hit another $267 billion worth of imports "on short notice." Apple warned over the weekend that tariffs could force the technology giant to raise prices.
- With midterms just two months away, House Republicans are planning to roll out a second round of tax cuts this week. But the bill may face an uphill battle, with some concerned efforts to bolster Trump's $1.5 trillion tax overhaul could backfire as the federal deficit races to unprecedented heights.
- Embattled CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves is officially out. The media company said Moonves would step down after six more women accused him of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker story Sunday, adding to a series of similar allegations that surfaced in July. Moonves' interim replacement is Joe Ianniello.
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar:
- Apple unveils a new collection of iPhones.
- The Labor Department releases its latest consumer price index reading.
- The Bank of England holds a policy meeting.