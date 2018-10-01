Pulse.com.gh logo
Stocks rise after the US, Mexico, and Canada reach new NAFTA agreement


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Stocks were mostly higher Monday, paring some earlier gains, after the US reached a trade deal with Mexico and Canada. The dollar and Treasury yields jumped.

traders smile frown play

traders smile frown

(Spencer Platt/Getty)

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones industrial average: 26,658.47 +200.16 (+0.76%)

S&P 500: 2,920.68 +6.70 (+0.23%)

Nasdaq Composite: 8,037.30 −9.05 (-0.11%)

  1. NAFTA lives on through the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Officials reached a breakthrough on trade in 11th-hour negotiations Sunday night, calming fears the trilateral deal could be scrapped. Automaker shares, including GM (+1.3%) and Ford (+1%), rose following the news.
  2. Negotiations between Washington and Beijing remain deadlocked. After imposing another round of tariffs on each other last month and cancelled high-level trade talks, Trump signaled his administration won't be heading back to the negotiating table anytime soon. "Can’t talk now, because they’re not ready," he said of Beijing during trade remarks at the White House.
  3. General Electric ousted CEO John Flanneryafter just over a year at the top of the company. The surprise move comes just over two months after the company reported profit from its power business dropped 58% in the second quarter. Lawrence Culp, a GE board member and the former CEO of Danaher Corporation, is set to take his place.

And a look at the upcoming economic calendar:

  • Automakers release September sales numbers.
  • Employment data are out in the US and Canada.

Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Chicago.
Finance Elon Musk is out as Tesla's chairman — but some big questions for the board still remain (TSLA)
Xi Jinping
Finance The legendary economist who predicted the housing crisis says the US will win the trade war
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the Drive Pegasus robotaxi AI computer at his keynote address at CES
Finance Nvidia hits at an all-time high after Goldman Sachs says it sees a big opportunity in gaming cards (NVDA)
