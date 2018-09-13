Stocks rise amid US-China trade optimism

news

Stocks jumped Thursday following a lower-than-expected US inflation reading and optimism that Washington and Beijing could avoid further escalations in a trade war that has put nearly all products shipped between the two countries at risk of facing import taxes. The dollar fell, and Treasury yields inched higher.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones industrial average: 26,146.06 +147.14 (+0.57%)

S&P 500: 2,900.23 +11.31 (+0.39%)

Nasdaq Composite: 8,013.71+59.48 (+0.75%)

And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: