SWORD-WIELDING HEADHUNTER: A senior exec at one of Wall Street's top recruiting firms was arrested this weekend for allegedly slashing a bride with a sword

news

A senior exec at one of Wall Street's top headhunting firms is on leave after being arrested over the weekend in a bizarre incident.

Carlos Mejia, a managing partner at Options Group, allegedly attacked a bridal party with a sword at a resort in New Jersey after a dispute broke out.

The bride suffered non-life threatening injuries to her arm.

Mejia faces multiple charges and has been suspended without pay, pending the result of the investigation.

A senior exec at one of Wall Street's top headhunting firms is on leave after being arrested over the weekend in a bizarre incident in which he reportedly used a sword to attack a bride at a resort in New Jersey.

Carlos Mejia, a managing partner at Options Group, was arrested by Hardyston police after an altercation erupted Saturday outside a hotel room at the Grand Cascades Lodge, which is part of the Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, New Jersey, according to the New Jersey Herald.

The drama started when Mejia, who was reportedly staying at the hotel for a work function, asked a bridal party for a cigarette, and a verbal spat broke out after he was rebuffed. Authorities say Mejia retreated to his hotel room, only to reemerge with a sword after the wedding party started pounding on his door.

Mejia allegedly opened the door and swung the blade the bridal party, threatening to kill the bride before ultimately slashing her in the arm, according to police.

The bride, whose name wasn't identified, was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Mejia had allegedly been seen brandishing the sword in the hotel earlier in the night, and police said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He now faces charges of third-degree aggravated assault with bodily injury, third-degree terroristic threats, and a third-degree weapon possession charge.

A top recruiter in the world of Wall Street stock traders and hedge funds, Mejia may also be out of a job at one of Wall Street's premier headhunting firms.

Options Group, which hired Mejia in 2001 and promoted him to partner in 2009, has suspended Mejia without pay until the investigation plays out.

“This is a matter that does not involve Options Group in any way. We take this matter very seriously and this employee has been placed on leave without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation,” the company, which was founded in 1992 and has more than a dozen offices around the world, said in a statement to Business Insider.

Mejia's name, bio, and image has largely been scrubbed from the company's website, and his LinkedIn page has been shuttered.

Mejia could not be reached for comment.

Do you know any more about this altercation or the people involved? Get in touch with the reporter at amorrell@businessinsider.com.