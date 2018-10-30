Pulse.com.gh logo
Finance Take-Two is soaring after Red Dead Redemption 2's record-setting opening weekend (TTWO)

  Published:

Take-Two Interactive shares were soaring Tuesday after the company's newly launched game Red Dead Redemption 2 achieved the best-ever opening weekend.

Red Dead Redemption 2 play

Red Dead Redemption 2

(Rockstar Games)
  • Take-Two Interactive announced Tuesday that its newly launched Red Dead Redemption 2 video game achieved the best-ever opening weekend.
  • The game had more than $725 million of retail sales worldwide during its first three days, blowing past analysts' expectations.
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 also beat Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.
  • Watch Take-Two Interactive trade in real time here.

Take-Two stock is soaring on Tuesday, up 9%, after the video-game maker's newly launched Red Dead Redemption 2 blew past expectations and achieved the best-ever opening weekend.

The company said Red Dead Redemption 2 achieved more than $725 million of retail sales worldwide during its first three days, blowing the investment banking company Piper Jaffray’s past projections of $400 million to $500 million.

According to Take-Two, the launch was the single-biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment, and the second-highest grossing entertainment launch of all time, following the company's previously released title, Grand Theft Auto V, which achieved over $1 billion in retail sell-through in three days.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also beat its biggest rival, Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. That saw $500 million of sales during its launch weekend, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian told Bloomberg.

Take-Two is expected to report its second-quarter results on Wednesday, November 7, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expecting adjusted earnings of $0.91 a share on revenue of $547.4 million.

Shares of Take-Two were up 7% this year.







