Oil gained as Saudi Arabia signaled it would cut production in December.

Stocks fell for a third straight day Monday, with technology leading the way lower amid worries about waning iPhone demand.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both lost 1.2%. The Dow was down more than 300 points.

Apple sank more than 4% Monday after the facial-recognition supplier Lumentum cut its outlook, prompting worries of slowing demand for the iPhone.

Chipmakers were hit especially hard with AMD shedding 9% while Nvidia and Intel lost 7.1% and 2.5% respectively.

Elsewhere, tobacco stocks were pressured after The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration was considering a ban on menthol cigarettes. British American Tobacco slumped 11.8% in London and Altria was down 2.1% in New York.

On the earnings front, the marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis announced a big jump in revenue and profit, but shares slid more than 4%.

And in deal news, the German database giant SAP announced it would buy the experience-management startup Qualtrics for $8 billion just days before Qualtrics was expected to go public at a valuation of more than $5 billion. Meanwhile, the private equity firm Veritas Capital and the hedge fund Elliott Management reached an all-cash deal to purchase the US healthcare software maker Aethenahealth for about $5.7 billion, a 12% premium to where shares closed on Friday.

Elsewhere, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih told reporters in Abu Dhabi that the kingdom was ready to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in December. West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the US benchmark, and Brent Crude oil, the international benchmark, rallied 2.1% and 1.9% respectively.

The US Treasury market was closed in observance of Veterans Day.