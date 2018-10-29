news

Stocks rose Monday as Wall Street shook off fears about rising rates and signs of slowing growth that have weighed on global markets this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%, or nearly 300 points. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2%, and the S&P 500 was up 1.4%. After a series of sharp sell-offs in recent weeks, the US indices are on track for their worst month since the financial crisis.

Technology stocks were off to a hot start after IBM announced on Sunday that it would buy Red Hat in a nearly $34 billion deal, its largest acquisition yet. The deal, which pays Red Hat stockholders $190 a share, comes at a more than 60% premium to where shares settled on Friday.

Earnings season continues, with HSBC posting a 28% jump in pre-tax profits for the third quarter. After choppy results from high-flying technology companies like Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet last week, investors will be closely watching Facebook and General Electric earnings Tuesday.

"Given the recent sell-off in equities on growth concerns and the importance of tech in the bull market rally, the short-term negative spillover is understandable," said Jon Gordon of UBS Global Wealth Management.

"But while recent weakness in semiconductors in part reflects a cyclical downturn in demand, we don’t expect tech weakness to undermine the broader market on a sustainable basis."

Across the Atlantic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she would not seek re-election as leader of the Christian Democratic Union in 2021. The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 1.7% in afternoon trading, with carmakers leading the way higher after Bloomberg reported Beijing is considering cutting its tax on vehicles in half.

Italy dodged a credit downgrade by S&P, easing fears about public spending plans that have brought its populist government head to head with Brussels. Last week, Moody’s cut Rome’s credit rating to one level above junk.

Tensions between the US and China could come back into focus Monday as the World Trade Organization hears a complaint Washington filed against Beijing, accusing Chinese companies of violating international intellectual property rules. The stakes could be high, with the Trump administration threatening to pull out of proposed talks with China at a G-20 summit in Argentina next month if it doesn’t make trade concessions.

Yields on US government bonds edged higher as a recent wave of safe-haven demand eased. Consumer spending rose for a seventh straight month in September, the Commerce Department said Monday, but personal income recorded the smallest gain in more than a year. Monthly employment numbers are out in the US on Friday.