October was a rough month for billionaires in the tech sector, who saw their net worth plummet as stocks took a hammering.

According to Bloomberg data, the CEOs and founders of the most popular tech companies "FAANG+BAT" lost $61 billion in October.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index plunged 9.2%, posting its worst month since the financial crisis.

And among the hardest hit were the "FAANG+BAT" stocks — Facebook (-7.7%), Apple (-3.1%), Amazon (-20.2%) Netflix (-19.3%), Google (-9.8%), Baidu (-16.9%), Alibaba (-13.6%) and Tencent (-14.1% in Hong Kong).

The list below provides details of the estimated net worth of some of tech's richest CEOs and founders:

Reed Hastings — CEO and cofounder of Netflix

Rank on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index: 463

Net worth on October 31: $3.9 billion (-19% from $4.8 billion at the end of September)

Holdings in Netflix: $1.7 billion

Source: Bloomberg

Robin Li — CEO and cofounder of Baidu

Rank on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index: 82

Net worth on October 31: $13.6 billion (-16% from $16.1 billion at the end of September)

Holdings in Baidu: $13.4 billion

Source: Bloomberg

Laurene Powell Jobs — wife of the late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs

Rank on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index: 35

Net worth on October 31: $21 billion (-3% from $21.6 billion at the end of September)

Holdings in Apple: $8.5 billion

Source: Bloomberg

Pony Ma — CEO and cofounder of Tencent

Rank on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index: 26

Net worth on October 31: $28 billion (-17% from $33.6 billion at the end of September)

Holdings in Tencent: $25.6 billion

Source: Bloomberg

Jack Ma — CEO and founder of Alibaba

Rank on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index: 19

Net worth on October 31: $37 billion (-8% from $40.2 billion at the end of September)

Holdings in Alibaba: $20.3 billion

Source: Bloomberg

Sergey Brin — Cofounder of Google

Rank on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index: 10

Net worth on October 31: $52 billion (-9% from $57.1 billion at the end of September)

Holdings in Alphabet: $41.8 billion

Source: Bloomberg

Larry Page — Cofounder of Google

Rank on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index: 8

Net worth on October 31: $53.2 billion (-9% from $58.4 billion at the end of September)

Holdings in Alphabet: $43.4 billion

Source: Bloomberg

Mark Zuckerberg — CEO and cofounder of Facebook

Rank on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index: 6

Net worth on October 31: $60.2 billion (-8% from $65.2 billion at the end of September)

Holdings in Facebook: $57.6 billion

Source: Bloomberg

Jeff Bezos — CEO and founder of Amazon

Rank on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index: 1

Net worth on October 31: $132.8 billion (-20% from $166.1 billion at the end of September)

Holdings in Amazon: $126 billion

Source: Bloomberg