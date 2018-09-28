Tesla is getting whacked after the SEC sues Elon Musk (TSLA)

news

Tesla shares are down 13% ahead of Friday's opening bell after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued CEO Elon Musk.

The SEC alleges Musk made "false and misleading statements" about his claims he could take the electric-car maker private at $420 a share.

The SEC also alleged Musk's tweets caused market chaos and investor harm.

The SEC recommends Musk pay a penalty and seeks to bar him from being the head of a public company.

Tesla shares are getting slammed Friday morning, down more than 13%, after the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued CEO Elon Musk, alleging he made "false and misleading statements" in tweets on August 7 claiming he could take the electric-car maker private at $420 a share.

"Musk knew or was reckless in not knowing that each of these statements was false and/or misleading because he did not have an adequate basis in fact for his assertions" the complaint said.

"When he made these statements, Musk knew that he had never discussed a going-private transaction at $420 per share with any potential funding source, had done nothing to investigate whether it would be possible for all current investors to remain with Tesla as a private company via a 'special purpose fund,' and had not confirmed support of Tesla's investors for a potential going-private transaction."

In its lawsuit, the SEC alleges Musk's tweets caused market chaos and investor harm and that the Tesla CEO had been vocal about his disdain for short sellers — or people betting shares would fall.

The SEC recommends Musk pay a penalty and seeks to bar him from being an officer or director at a public company.

Friday's selling has Tesla's stock on track to open near $270 a share, its lowest level since September 7. Should the sell-off intensify and shares were to close below $252.48, they would finish at levels last seen since in March 2017.

Tesla shares were down down less than 1% this year through Thursday.