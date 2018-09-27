Pulse.com.gh logo
Tesla plunges after the SEC sues Elon Musk over tweet (TSLA)


Tesla shares fell by as much as 5% in after-hours trading Thursday following a report that the Securities and Exchange Commission had sued Elon Musk. The suit alleged that Musk falsely claimed he could take the company private.

  • Telsa shares sank by as much as 11% in after-hours trading on news that the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Elon Musk.
  • The suit alleged Musk falsely claimed on Twitter that he had secured funding to take the electric-car maker private.
  • In a company statement after the tweet, Musk said Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, which recently invested in the company, had brought up taking Tesla private multiple times for almost two years.
Tesla shares fell by as much as 11% in after-hours trading Thursday following news that the Securities and Exchange Commission had sued Elon Musk.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Musk, the electric-car maker's CEO, was facing a criminal probe over his tweet in August that he was considering taking the company private and had secured funding.

The suit alleged that Musk falsely claimed he could take the company private, Bloomberg reported. It alleged that Musk made false and "reckless" statements, and sought undetermined civil penalties against Musk, the report said.

In a company statement after the tweet, Musk said Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had brought up taking Tesla private multiple times for almost two years. The fund recently bought a 5% stake in Tesla. Musk said he met with the fund's managing director on July 31 and left that meeting confident that a deal to take Tesla private would close.

