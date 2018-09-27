Pulse.com.gh logo
Tesla sinks after the SEC sues Elon Musk over tweets (TSLA)


Tesla shares fell by as much as 5% in after-hours trading Thursday following a report that the Securities and Exchange Commission had sued Elon Musk. The suit alleged that Musk falsely claimed he could take the company private, Bloomberg reported.

(James Glover / Reuters)

Tesla shares fell by as much as 5% in after-hours trading Thursday following news that the Securities and Exchange Commission had sued Elon Musk.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Musk, the electric-car maker's CEO, was facing a criminal probe over his tweet in August that he was considering taking the company private and had secured funding.

The suit alleged that Musk falsely claimed he could take the company private, Bloomberg reported. It alleged that Musk made false and "reckless" statements, and sought undetermined civil panalties against Musk, the report said.

In a company statement after the tweet, Musk said Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had brought up taking Tesla private multiple times for almost two years. The fund recently bought a 5% stake in Tesla. Musk said he met with the fund's managing director on July 31 and left that meeting confident that a deal to take Tesla private would close.

This story is developing ...

(Markets Insider)

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
elon musk
null
