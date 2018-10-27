news

The Tesla Model 3 Performance sedan got a $5,000 price cut on Friday.

The electric-car company originally offered this version of its entry-level sedan with the option of a "performance upgrade" package, priced at $5,000.

That feature is now included with the Model 3 Performance, effectively lowering the base price of that version from $69,000 to $64,000.

A Tesla spokesperson confirmed the price change to Business Insider on Friday.

CEO Elon Musk said customers who ordered or took delivery of the Model 3 Performance with the performance upgrade package before the price change will receive their choice of a $5,000 refund or free Supercharging for life.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance sedan got a $5,000 price cut on Friday.

The electric-car company originally offered this version of its entry-level sedan with the option of a "performance upgrade" package, which was priced at $5,000. The performance upgrade package includes 20-inch wheels, a carbon-fiber decklid spoiler, lowered suspension, and quicker acceleration, among other items.

That package is now included as a standard feature with the Model 3 Performance, effectively lowering the base price of that version of the car from $69,000 to $64,000 before incentives.

A Tesla spokesperson on Friday offered this statement to Business Insider on the price change.

"We periodically adjust available options and packages in order to simplify our product offering and deliver the best possible driving experience to customers."

The price drop riled up some customers who ordered the Model 3 Performance with the performance upgrade package, or took delivery before Friday's price cut. Several reached out to CEO Elon Musk directly on Twitter. Musk said those customers can choose between a $5,000 refund or free Supercharging for life.

Tesla had no comment on that concession.