Tesla's chief accountant quits after one month on the job (TSLA)


"Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations,” Morton said at the time in comments revealed in the regulatory filing Friday.

elon musk tesla spacex boring play

elon musk tesla spacex boring

(Mark Brake/Getty)

  • Tesla's chief accountant resigned on September 4, the company said Friday.
  • The executive said intense focus on the company cause him to "reconsider" his future, but has no qualms about Tesla.
  • Tesla shares sank more than 5% in early trading.
  • Follow Tesla's stock price in real time here.

Tesla shares sank more than 5% in early trading Friday after the electric-car maker revealed that its chief accountant. Dave Morton, resigned on September 4.

"As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting."

Morton took over the role in August 2018 after the former chief accountant, Eric Branderiz, left the post after nearly two years. His resignation comes in the wake of departures by other Tesla executives including chief engineer Doug Field and top sales executive Ganesh Srivats who both resigned in July. In May, two executives, a VP and a product director departed Tesla’s energy unit.

This story is developing…

