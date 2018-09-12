Tesla's executive team has taken a big hit this year. Here are the key people who've left the company. (TSLA)

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover, and this year has been no different. As the company has faced questions about its operations, finances, and leadership, departures from senior employees have only added to the impression of instability.
As the company has faced production issues, concerns about its financial health, a reported investigation from the SEC, and questions about the decision-making of CEO Elon Musk, departures from senior employees have only added to the impression of instability.
This week alone has seen three senior employees leave the company: head of human resources Gabrielle Toledano, chief accountant Dave Morton, and head of communications Sarah O'Brien (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was Friday, according to Bloomberg).
These are the key names who have left Tesla in 2018, when they left, and where they went next (according to their LinkedIn pages or company announcements):
September - Gabrielle Toledano, chief people officer: LinkedIn page does not list next position
