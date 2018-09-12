Pulse.com.gh logo
Tesla's executive team has taken a big hit this year. Here are the key people who've left the company. (TSLA)


Finance Tesla's executive team has taken a big hit this year. Here are the key people who've left the company. (TSLA)

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover, and this year has been no different. As the company has faced questions about its operations, finances, and leadership, departures from senior employees have only added to the impression of instability.

This week alone has seen three senior employees leave the company: head of human resources Gabrielle Toledano, chief accountant Dave Morton, and head of communications Sarah O'Brien (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was Friday, according to Bloomberg).

These are the key names who have left Tesla in 2018, when they left, and where they went next (according to their LinkedIn pages or company announcements):

  • January - Jason Mendez, director of manufacturing engineering: LinkedIn page does not list next position
  • January - Will McColl, manager of equipment engineering: founded WaveForm Design
  • February - Jon McNeill, president of global sales and services: became COO of Lyft
  • March - Eric Branderiz, chief accounting officer: became CFO of Enphase Energy
  • March - Susan Repo, corporate treasurer and vice president of finance: became CFO of Topia (she left Topia in June, according to her LinkedIn page)
  • April - Jim Keller, head of Autopilot hardware engineering: became head of silicon engineering at Intel
  • April - Georg Ell, director of Western Europe operations: became CEO of Smoothwall
  • May - Matthew Schwall, director of field performance engineering: became heady of field safety at Waymo
  • July - Ganesh Srivats, vice president overseeing retail, delivery, and marketing: became CEO of Moda Operandi
  • September - Sarah O'Brien, vice president of communications: LinkedIn page does not list next position

  • September - Gabrielle Toledano, chief people officer: LinkedIn page does not list next position

  • September - Dave Morton, chief accounting officer: became CFO of Anaplan
  • October - Justin McAnear, vice president of worldwide finance and operations: set to leave on October 7, LinkedIn page does not list next position

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

