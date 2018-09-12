Tesla's VP of worldwide finance and operations is leaving the company (TSLA)

news

Justin McAnear, Tesla's vice president of worldwide finance and operations, is leaving the company, Bloomberg first reported.

Tesla confirmed to Business Insider that McAnear is leaving and shared the following statement:

"Several weeks ago, I announced to my team that I would be leaving Tesla because I had the chance to take a CFO role at another company. I’ve truly loved my time at Tesla, and I have great respect for my colleagues and the work they do, but this was simply an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Any other speculation as to why I’ve left is simply inaccurate. I’ve been working with the team to ensure a smooth transition prior to my last day on October 7th, and a number of members of the team are stepping up to fill my role."

McAnear worked at Apple and Johnson & Johnson before joining Tesla in 2015, according to his LinkedIn page.

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover. Last week saw three senior employees leave the company: former head of human resources Gabrielle Toledano, former chief accountant Dave Morton, and former head of communications Sarah O'Brien (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was Friday, according to Bloomberg).

McAnear is the fourth high-ranking member of Tesla's finance department to leave this year, following Morton, former chief accounting officer Eric Branderiz, and former corporate treasurer and vice president of finance Susan Repo.

