The $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was just drawn — here are the winning numbers

The odds of picking these six Mega Millions numbers were one in 302.5 million.

lottery mega millions play

lottery mega millions

(Darron Cummings/AP)

The $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was just drawn — here are the winning numbers:

28-70-5-62-65

Mega-ball: 5

There were no jackpot winners in California on Tuesday night, but eight Mega Millions tickets matched five out of six numbers.

Those tickets were sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk, and San Francisco, multiple local news outlets reported, citing state lottery officials.

The odds of winning the record-breaking $1.6 billion jackpot were one in 302.5 million, or 0.00000033%. Five numbers between 1 to 70 were selected, in addition to one number between 1 to 25.

The lucky winner would have the option to cash out over $904 million, or choose to be paid annually for 30 years (which increases by 5% each year).

If two or more people picked the winning numbers, they would have to split the earnings equally.

Tuesday's drawing took place after no one selected the winning numbers from last week's $1 billion jackpot. Over 280 million tickets were sold for the drawing on Friday.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in history.
