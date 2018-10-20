news

The $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was just drawn — here are the winning numbers:

65-53-23-15-70

Mega-ball: 7

The odds of winning the record-breaking $1 billion jackpot were one in 302.5 million, or 0.00000033%. Five numbers between 1 to 70 were selected, in addition to one number between 1 to 25.

The lucky winner would have the option to cash out over $513 million, or choose to be paid annually for 29 years (with a better tax rate).