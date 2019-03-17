  • NSE All-share index and market capitalisation drops by 2.45% in post-election trading.
  • Eighteen (18) equities gained in price during the week while forty-five (45) equities depreciated in price and one hundred and five (105) equities remained unchanged.
  • The market recorded a total turnover of 1.11 billion shares worth N13.46 billion in 15,036 deals by investors.

Nigerian equities market closed negative in post-election trading as all-share index and market capitalisation depreciated by 2.45% to close the week at 31,142.72 and N11.614 trillion respectively.

The negative performance was largely attributable to profit taking in African Prudence Plc, Zenith Bank and some tier-2 lenders in the country.

During the week, all other indices declined with the exception of the NSE ASeM and NSE Oil/Gas indices which appreciated by 0.21% and 0.09% respectively.

NSE-building

According to the figures, eighteen (18) equities appreciated in price during the week while forty-five (45) equities depreciated in price and one hundred and five (105) equities remained unchanged.

The market recorded a total turnover of 1.113 billion shares worth N13.465 billion in 15,036 deals by investors in contrast to a total of 1.290 billion shares valued at N13.873 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,307 deals.

The Top 10 decliners for the week

  • AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC -20.83%
  • FCMB GROUP PLC -12.74%
  • ZENITH BANK PLC -11.82%
  • INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. -10.93%
  • WEMA BANK PLC -10.47%
  • UNITY BANK PLC -10.00%
  • JAIZ BANK PLC -10.00%
  • LEARN AFRICA PLC -9.66%
  • UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -9.24%
  • TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC  -9.24%

Top 10 gainers for the week

  • CAP PLC 10%
  • MCNICHOLS PLC 9.62%
  • ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC 9.37%
  • CADBURY NIGERIA PLC 9.09%
  • UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC 7.14%
  • NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 4.69%
  • MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC 4.35%
  • NEM INSURANCE PLC 4.17%
  • CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC 3.57%
  • NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC 3.50%