NSE All-share index and market capitalisation drops by 2.45% in post-election trading.

Nigerian equities market closed negative in post-election trading as all-share index and market capitalisation depreciated by 2.45% to close the week at 31,142.72 and N11.614 trillion respectively.

The negative performance was largely attributable to profit taking in African Prudence Plc, Zenith Bank and some tier-2 lenders in the country.

During the week, all other indices declined with the exception of the NSE ASeM and NSE Oil/Gas indices which appreciated by 0.21% and 0.09% respectively.

According to the figures, eighteen (18) equities appreciated in price during the week while forty-five (45) equities depreciated in price and one hundred and five (105) equities remained unchanged.

The market recorded a total turnover of 1.113 billion shares worth N13.465 billion in 15,036 deals by investors in contrast to a total of 1.290 billion shares valued at N13.873 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,307 deals.

The Top 10 decliners for the week

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC -20.83%

FCMB GROUP PLC -12.74%

ZENITH BANK PLC -11.82%

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. -10.93%

WEMA BANK PLC -10.47%

UNITY BANK PLC -10.00%

JAIZ BANK PLC -10.00%

LEARN AFRICA PLC -9.66%

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -9.24%

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC -9.24%

Top 10 gainers for the week