The 10 most popular SUVs this summer

news

SUVs are taking over the auto market.

In 2017, around 40% of the 17.2 million cars and trucks sold in the US were SUVs and crossovers, according to Kelley Blue Book.

In July, the car-shopping website Autotrader released a list of the 10 SUVs that have received the most search traffic on its site.

Some of the vehicles on the list are among the best SUVs Business Insider has tested in recent years, including the Jeep Wrangler, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Honda CR-V.



SUVs are taking over the auto market.

In 2017, around 40% of the 17.2 million cars and trucks sold in the US were SUVs and crossovers, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Automakers have spent recent years adjusting their lineups to meet the shift away from sedans. General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler have decreased sedan production in recent years and, in April, Ford said it would move to eliminate nearly every vehicle in its lineup that isn't an SUV, crossover, or truck.

"Given declining consumer demand and product profitability, the company will not invest in next generations of traditional Ford sedans for North America," the company said in a statement.

In July, the car-shopping website Autotrader released a list of the 10 SUVs that have received the most search traffic on its site.

"Utility tops the must-have list for today’s car shopper, which is why SUV sales continue to set records among buyers," Autotrader executive editor Brian Moody said in a statement.

American brands make up a majority of the list, as six out of the 10 entries are made by Ford, GM, or Fiat-Chrysler. The other four vehicles are made by Toyota or Honda.

Some of the vehicles on the list are among the best SUVs Business Insider has tested in recent years, including the Jeep Wrangler, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Honda CR-V.

These are the 10 most-searched SUVs on Autotrader.

10. Honda Pilot

9. GMC Yukon

8. Toyota Highlander

7. Chevrolet Suburban

6. Honda CR-V

5. Ford Explorer

4. Chevrolet Tahoe

3. Toyota 4Runner

2. Jeep Grand Cherokee

1. Jeep Wrangler