The 10 most popular SUVs this summer

The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. play

The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

(FCA)

SUVs are taking over the auto market.

In 2017, around 40% of the 17.2 million cars and trucks sold in the US were SUVs and crossovers, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Automakers have spent recent years adjusting their lineups to meet the shift away from sedans. General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler have decreased sedan production in recent years and, in April, Ford said it would move to eliminate nearly every vehicle in its lineup that isn't an SUV, crossover, or truck.

"Given declining consumer demand and product profitability, the company will not invest in next generations of traditional Ford sedans for North America," the company said in a statement.

"Utility tops the must-have list for today’s car shopper, which is why SUV sales continue to set records among buyers," Autotrader executive editor Brian Moody said in a statement.

American brands make up a majority of the list, as six out of the 10 entries are made by Ford, GM, or Fiat-Chrysler. The other four vehicles are made by Toyota or Honda.

These are the 10 most-searched SUVs on Autotrader.

10. Honda Pilot

10. Honda Pilot play

10. Honda Pilot

(Honda)


9. GMC Yukon

9. GMC Yukon play

9. GMC Yukon

(GMC)


8. Toyota Highlander

8. Toyota Highlander play

8. Toyota Highlander

(Toyota)


7. Chevrolet Suburban

7. Chevrolet Suburban play

7. Chevrolet Suburban

(Chevrolet)


6. Honda CR-V

6. Honda CR-V play

6. Honda CR-V

(Honda)


5. Ford Explorer

5. Ford Explorer play

5. Ford Explorer

(Ford)


4. Chevrolet Tahoe

4. Chevrolet Tahoe play

4. Chevrolet Tahoe

(Chevrolet)


3. Toyota 4Runner

3. Toyota 4Runner play

3. Toyota 4Runner

(Toyota)


2. Jeep Grand Cherokee

play

(FCA)


1. Jeep Wrangler

1. Jeep Wrangler play

1. Jeep Wrangler

(FCA)


