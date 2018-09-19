Pulse.com.gh logo
The $100,000 stocks that Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian for Christmas are up by 40% (DE000A1EWW, US02313510)


Kanye West's investments have turned out to be very sound indeed. The rapper gave his wife Kim Kardashian West shares in Netflix, Disney, Adidas, Apple, and Amazon for Christmas last year — and they've certainly paid off.

Kim Kardashian West. play

Kim Kardashian West.

(Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)

  • Kim Kardashian West might have a future on Wall Street.
  • The reality TV star was gifted shares in five major companies for Christmas last year by her husband Kanye West.
  • The stocks have since soared 40% on average, according to data from Markets Insider.
  • The companies include Netflix, Adidas, Disney, Apple and Amazon.
  • Top performers were Netflix and Amazon, who rocketed 61% and 74% respectively since Kim was given shares.
  • It is understood that Kanye bought his wife around $100,000 worth of stock in both Adidas and Disney.


You may remember that Kim Kardashian West received some slightly odd Christmas presents from her husband Kanye West last year.

Kanye surprised his wife with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock in major companies, including Netflix, Disney, Adidas, Apple, and Amazon.

It turns out the rapper's investments on Kardashian's behalf were sound ones — at the time of writing, Kim's stocks are up an average of 40%, according to the most recent figures from Markets Insider.

It's not clear how much stock Kanye invested in all the companies. However, we do know from Kardashian's Instagram stories at the time that she was given 995 Adidas shares and 920 Disney shares, which would both have been valued at around $100,000 at the time.

Kim and Kanye. play

Kim and Kanye.

(Getty/Larry Busacca)

If Kanye bought the equivalent value in shares for the other companies as he did for Adidas and Disney, then Kim's overall profits would be $185,000 — not bad for less than a year.

Kanye's investments extoll the virtues of a diversified portfolio — even though Kim's Disney shares are down 2% since she was given them, they've been more than offset by her other stocks.

Amazon and Netflix were the standout investments. Both companies saw their share prices soar 64% and 84% respectively since Kim got a slice of the action.

Mark Ackred, CEO and Founder of app-only stockbroker dabbl, told Business Insider: "What this shows us is the importance of buying shares in the brands you know, love, and trust rather than trying to pick the next high performing stock, as the former has more longevity."

