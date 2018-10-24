Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance The 15 highest-paying hourly jobs in New York City

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Merlin, a job search site, conducted a survey of New York users to determine the highest-paying hourly jobs and found trade workers earn more than big company employees.

The hourly wage for an electrician in New York City is $18.34. play

The hourly wage for an electrician in New York City is $18.34.

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

  • New York City is a popular destination for workers eager to join corporate life, but some of the highest-paid employees in the city have trade jobs.
  • Merlin, a job-search site for hourly workers, conducted a survey among 8,822 users based in New York to determine the highest-paying hourly jobs.
  • Nurse is the highest-paid hourly job in New York City at $36.87 an hour — nearly three times the city's minimum wage.

Several workers flock to New York City for high-paying corporate jobs, but some of the highest-paid hourly employees are in the trades, such as electricians or plumbers.

Merlin, a job-search site for hourly workers, conducted a survey among 8,822 users based in New York to determine the median pay for hourly jobs. For jobs posted on the platform, the lowest salary limit was used to calculate hourly earnings while considering varied pay periods.

The minimum wage in New York City is $13 an hour, but is set to rise to $15 by the end of 2018 for big companies (those with 11 or more employees).

Nurse is the highest-paid hourly job in New York City at $36.87 an hour — nearly three times the city's minimum wage. A mechanic, the lowest earning job on the list, earns $4.20 more than the city's current minimum wage.

Below, check out the highest-paid hourly jobs in New York City. All figures represent the median for the respective industry based on the survey responses.

15. Mechanic

15. Mechanic play

15. Mechanic

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $17.20



14. Medical biller

14. Medical biller play

14. Medical biller

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $17.49



13. Bus and shuttle driver

13. Bus and shuttle driver play

13. Bus and shuttle driver

(Steve Ruark/AP)

Median hourly wage: $18.24



12. Electrician

play

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $18.34



11. Bookkeeper and accountant

11. Bookkeeper and accountant play

11. Bookkeeper and accountant

(Getty Images / Carl Court)

Median hourly wage: $19.19



10. Executive assistant

10. Executive assistant play

10. Executive assistant

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Median hourly wage: $19.48



9. Teacher

9. Teacher play

9. Teacher

(Duane Prokop/Getty)

Median hourly wage: $19.81



8. Plumber

8. Plumber play

8. Plumber

(caifas/Shutterstock)

Median hourly wage: $19.98



7. Tutor

7. Tutor play

7. Tutor

(Flickr / US Department of Education)

Median hourly wage: $20.11



6. Personal trainer

6. Personal trainer play

6. Personal trainer

(Flickr / U.S. Army Europe Images)

Median hourly wage: $21.62



5. Massage therapist

5. Massage therapist play

5. Massage therapist

(Donald Traill/AP)

Median hourly wage: $22.84



4. Welder

4. Welder play

4. Welder

(Spencer Platt/Getty)

Median hourly wage: $22.88



3. Truck driver

3. Truck driver play

3. Truck driver

(rCarner/Shutterstock)

Median hourly wage: $23.55



2. Dental hygienist

2. Dental hygienist play

2. Dental hygienist

(Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $31.68



1. Nurse

1. Nurse play

1. Nurse

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $36.87



Top Articles

1 Finance Tesla slides after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)bullet
2 Finance The Dow dropped more than 500 points before erasing most of...bullet
3 Finance These are the 50 richest people in the world right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Mega Millions jackpot is offering its biggest prize ever: $1.6 billion.
Finance A $1.53 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina. Here are the first 3 things the winner should do.
stephen poloz
Finance Here comes the Bank of Canada...
stephen poloz
Finance The Bank of Canada hikes rates
SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk speaks after announcing Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first private passenger on a trip around the moon, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Finance Millennial investors are dumping Tesla ahead of its earnings (TSLA)
X
Advertisement