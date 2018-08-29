The 15 most expensive cars sold at Pebble Beach

news
This past weekend in California, two of the world's most prestigious auction houses sold vintage vehicles and sports cars for a combined total of $275 million dollars.
The 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance occurred last week at the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey County, California, with antique car enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world flocking to place bids and see some of the most expensive vehicles on Earth.
Gooding & Company, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, presented a particularly impressive fleet of automobiles this year. Over two days on Friday, August 24, and Saturday, August 25, Gooding & Company sold $117 million dollars worth of classic vehicles, including a 1935 Duesenberg SSJ for $22 million dollars, which became the most expensive American car ever sold at an auction.
Just a short drive up the road to Monterey Conference Center, RM Sotheby's held its annual auction on Friday and Saturday, as well. RM Sotheby's website says this year's event welcomed bidders from 37 different countries and 83% of all cars offered found new owners. RM Sotheby's reached an overall sales total of $158 million, one of the company's all-time top performances.
Perhaps no sale garnered more interest than RM Sotheby's $48.4 million dollar auction of a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, the most expensive classic car ever sold at an auction, breaking the previous record by more than $10 million dollars.
Let's take a look below at the top-15 most expensive cars sold this weekend by Gooding & Company and RM Sotheby's.
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO by Scaglietti (Sold for $48,405,000, an auction record)
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO by Scaglietti (Sold for $48,405,000, an auction record) (RMSotheby's/Patrick Ernzen)
1935 Duesenberg SSJ (Sold for $22,000,000, an auction record for an American car)
(Gooding & Company/Mathieu Heurtault)
1963 Aston Martin DP215 Grand Touring Competition Prototype (Sold for $21,455,000)
1963 Aston Martin DP215 Grand Touring Competition Prototype (Sold for $21,455,000) (RMSotheby's/Simon Clay)
1966 Ford GT40 ML II (Sold for $9,795,000)
1966 Ford GT40 ML II (Sold for $9,795,000) (RMSotheby's)
1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta (Sold for $6,600,000)
1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta (Sold for $6,600,000) (Gooding & Company/Mike Maez)
1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider (Sold for $5,170,000)
1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider (Sold for $5,170,000) (Gooding & Company/Brian Henniker)
1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series II (Sold for $5,005,000)
1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series II (Sold for $5,005,000) (Gooding & Company/James Lipman)
1957 Porsche 550A Spyder (Sold for $4,900,000)
1957 Porsche 550A Spyder (Sold for $4,900,000) (RMSotheby's/Karissa Hosek)
1998 Mercedes Benz AMG CLK GTR (Sold for $4,515,000)
1998 Mercedes Benz AMG CLK GTR (Sold for $4,515,000) (RMSotheby's/Patrick Ernzen)
1956 Maserati A6G_2000 Berlinetta Zagato (Sold for $4,515,000)
1956 Maserati A6G_2000 Berlinetta Zagato (Sold for $4,515,000) (RMSotheby's/Karissa Hosek)
2007 Porsche RS Spider (Sold for $4,510,000)
2007 Porsche RS Spider (Sold for $4,510,000) (Gooding & Company/Mathieu Heurtault)
1955 Porsche 550 Spyder (Sold for $4,455,000)
1955 Porsche 550 Spyder (Sold for $4,455,000) (Gooding & Company/Brian Henniker)
1934 Packard Twelve Individual Custom Convertible Victoria by Dietrich (Sold for $3,745,000)
1934 Packard Twelve Individual Custom Convertible Victoria by Dietrich (Sold for $3,745,000) (RMSotheby's/Eric Fuller)
2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Sold for $3,305,000)
2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Sold for $3,305,000) (RMSotheby's/Darin Schnabel)
1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Bertone (Sold for $2,177,500)
1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Bertone (Sold for $2,177,500) (RMSotheby's/Rasy Ran)