The 20 richest billionaires who own sports teams


  • Published: , Refreshed:

CEOWORLD magazine recently ranked the 20 wealthiest owners of major league sports teams around the world — and some own more than one team. From Steve Ballmer to Robert Kraft, see which billionaires made the list.

Steve Ballmer owns the Los Angeles Clippers.

(Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

  • Billionaires often make extravagant purchases — like buying their own sports team.
  • CEOWORLD magazine recently ranked the 20 wealthiest owners of major league sports teams around the world.
  • Some billionaire owners own more than one team — like Paul Allen, who owns the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Billionaires have a lot of cash to drop. Some are known to spend it on mansions. Others, private planes and luxury cars. And others still? They just buy their own sports team.

CEOWORLD magazine recently ranked the 20 wealthiest owners of major league sports teams using Forbes' World's Billionaires ranking. They found that of the 62 billionaire team owners around the world, their collected net worth is $375 billion. And for some, one team isn't enough — together, they own 78 teams.

In fact, three among the top five richest billionaire sports team owners own multiple teams, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen among them. Dietrich Mateschitz and Stanley Kroenke own the most teams on the list, with three and four each, respectively. Only one woman makes the list: Marian Ilitch, the cofounder of Little Caesars Pizza.

From football to basketball, here's a look at the 20 richest owners of major sports league teams.

20. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Thailand

20. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Thailand play

20. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Thailand

(Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Net worth: $5 billion

Team: Leicester City

Source of wealth: Duty-free, self-made



19. Joe Lewis, United Kingdom

19. Joe Lewis, United Kingdom play

19. Joe Lewis, United Kingdom

(Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Net worth: $5.1 billion

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Source of wealth: Investments, self-made



18. Marian Ilitch, United States

18. Marian Ilitch, United States play

18. Marian Ilitch, United States

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Net worth: $5.2 billion

Teams: Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers

Source of wealth: Little Caesars Pizza, self-made



17. Richard DeVos & family, United States

17. Richard DeVos &amp; family, United States play

17. Richard DeVos & family, United States

(Reinhold Matay/AP Images)

Net worth: $5.4 billion

Team: Orlando Magic

Source of wealth: Amway, self-made



16. Jerry Jones, United States

16. Jerry Jones, United States play

16. Jerry Jones, United States

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Net worth: $5.6 billion

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys, self-made



15. Charles Johnson, United States

15. Charles Johnson, United States play

15. Charles Johnson, United States

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Net worth: $5.6 billion

Team: San Francisco Giants

Source of wealth: Money management



14. Robert Kraft, United States

14. Robert Kraft, United States play

14. Robert Kraft, United States

(Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Net worth: $6.2 billion

Teams: New England Patriots, New England Revolution

Source of wealth: The Kraft Group, self-made



13. Daniel Gilbert, United States

13. Daniel Gilbert, United States play

13. Daniel Gilbert, United States

(Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Net worth: $6.3 billion

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Source of wealth: Quicken Loans, self-made



12. Shahid Khan, United States

12. Shahid Khan, United States play

12. Shahid Khan, United States

(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos)

Net worth: $7.2 billion

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Source of wealth: Auto parts, self-made



11. Stephen Ross, United States

11. Stephen Ross, United States play

11. Stephen Ross, United States

(Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Net worth: $7.6 billion

Team: Miami Dolphins

Source of wealth: Real estate, self-made



10. Stanley Kroenke, United States

10. Stanley Kroenke, United States play

10. Stanley Kroenke, United States

(Steven Senne/AP Images)

Net worth: $8.3 billion

Teams: Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche

Source of wealth: Sports and real estate, self-made



9. Mikhail Prokhorov, Russia

9. Mikhail Prokhorov, Russia play

9. Mikhail Prokhorov, Russia

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Net worth: $9.6 billion

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Source of wealth: Investments, self-made



8. Micky Arison, United States

8. Micky Arison, United States play

8. Micky Arison, United States

(Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Net worth: $9.7 billion

Team: Miami Heat

Source of wealth: Carnival Cruises



7. Roman Abramovich, Russia

7. Roman Abramovich, Russia play

7. Roman Abramovich, Russia

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Net worth: $10.8 billion

Team: Chelsea FC

Source of wealth: Steel and investments, self-made



6. Hasso Plattner & family, Germany

6. Hasso Plattner &amp; family, Germany play

6. Hasso Plattner & family, Germany

(Ralph Orlowski/Reuters)

Net worth: $12.7 billion

Team: San Jose Sharks

Source of wealth: Software, self-made



5. Philip Anschutz, United States

5. Philip Anschutz, United States play

5. Philip Anschutz, United States

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Net worth: $13 billion

Teams: Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy

Source of wealth: Investments



4. Paul Allen, United States

4. Paul Allen, United States play

4. Paul Allen, United States

(Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Net worth: $21.7 billion

Teams: Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks

Source of wealth: Microsoft and investments, self-made



3. Dietrich Mateschitz, Austria

3. Dietrich Mateschitz, Austria play

3. Dietrich Mateschitz, Austria

(Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Net worth: $23 billion

Teams: New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda

Source of wealth: Red Bull, self-made



2. Steve Ballmer, United States

2. Steve Ballmer, United States play

2. Steve Ballmer, United States

(Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Net worth: $38.4 billion

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

Source of wealth: Microsoft, self-made



1. Mukesh Ambani, India

1. Mukesh Ambani, India play

1. Mukesh Ambani, India

(Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Net worth: $40.1 billion

Team: Mumbai Indians

Source of wealth: Petrochemicals and oil/gas



