Finance The 20 US cities where shoppers save the most money

It takes some serious skill to be a savvy shopper. Coupons.com recently revealed the top cities in the US where shoppers save the most money.

Shoppers in Washington DC know how to save money — they clip 2.7 times more coupons than average.

  • Being a savvy shopper takes some serious skill and strategy.
  • Coupons.com recently revealed the most frugal cities in the US based on how much each city's shoppers clip coupons.
  • While shoppers were smart about saving money across the country, the majority of the top 20 frugal cities were in the South.

It takes some serious skill to be a savvy shopper.

From shopping sales to clipping coupons, it's all about the strategy when it comes to pinching pennies. And apparently, some cities are home to people that are more skilled at it than others.

Coupons.com revealed the most frugal cities in the US for 2018, based on its Coupons.com Savings Index, which tracks digital coupons selected to be printed from its website and partner sites, normalized per person for metro areas with populations of at least 1.5 million.

To determine the list, they ranked the cities by how much shoppers clip coupons beyond the average. For example, shoppers in Philadelphia clipped 1.9 times more coupons than the national average.

Shoppers across the country were smart about saving money, but the majority of the top 20 most frugal cities are located in the South.

Below, see the top cities where shoppers clipped at least 1.1 times more coupons than the average. We have ranked the cities based on the average savings per couponer, from lowest to highest.

20. Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Average savings per couponer: $127.92

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.3x

Total savings in 2017: $20.2 million



19. San Francisco, California

Average savings per couponer: $142.85

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.3x

Total savings in 2017: $15.3 million



18. Atlanta, Georgia

Average savings per couponer: $154.62

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.8x

Total savings in 2017: $24.5 million



17. Dallas, Texas

Average savings per couponer: $170.60

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 2.3x

Total savings in 2017: $39.7 million



16. Cleveland, Ohio

Average savings per couponer: $171.11

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.6x

Total savings in 2017: $8.6 million



15. New York City, New York

Average savings per couponer: $177.87

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.3x

Total savings in 2017: $66.5 million



14. Kansas City, Missouri

Average savings per couponer: $188

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.2x

Total savings in 2017: $6.3 million



13. Washington, DC

Average savings per couponer: $201.82

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 2.7x

Total savings in 2017: $39.3 million



12. Orlando, Florida

Average savings per couponer: $202.29

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.9x

Total savings in 2017: $10.8 million



11. Columbus, Ohio

Average savings per couponer: $204.19

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.1x

Total savings in 2017: $5.6 million



10. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Average savings per couponer: $217.38

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.3x

Total savings in 2017: $6 million



9. Indianapolis, Indiana

Average savings per couponer: $218.58

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.2x

Total savings in 2017: $5.5 million



8. Tampa, Florida

Average savings per couponer: $219.38

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.9x

Total savings in 2017: $13.9 million



7. Boston, Massachusetts

Average savings per couponer: $223.45

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.6x

Total savings in 2017: $18.7 million



6. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average savings per couponer: $213.62

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.9x

Total savings in 2017: $9 million



5. Raleigh, North Carolina

Average savings per couponer: $224.79

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 2x

Total savings in 2017: $8.9 million



4. Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona

Average savings per couponer: $224.95

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.2x

Total savings in 2017: $13.5 million



3. Houston, Texas

Average savings per couponer: $242.55

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.2x

Total savings in 2017: $18.2 million



2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average savings per couponer: $256.10

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.9x

Total savings in 2017: $30 million



1. Nashville, Tennessee

Average savings per couponer: $267.94

Coupon clipping rate compared to the average: 1.7x

Total savings in 2017: $7.2 million



