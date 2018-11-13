Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance The 25 US cities where a middle-class American salary goes furthest

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Some of the best places to live in on the typical American salary of $55,000 are located in the Midwest or are capital cities.

Midwest cities and capital cities are some of the best places to live in on the typical American salary — Des Moines, Iowa, is both. play

Midwest cities and capital cities are some of the best places to live in on the typical American salary — Des Moines, Iowa, is both.

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

  • The median household in America earns $55,000 a year, which can go far depending on where you live.
  • SmartAsset recently released a list of the best places to live on a $55,000 salary.
  • Some of the best places to live on the typical American salary are located in the Midwest or are capital cities.

How far your paycheck can really go is often dependent on your geography.

A $55,000 salary — what the median American family earns, according to SmartAsset, citing US Census Bureau data from the 2016 American Community Survey 5-year estimates — may not get you very far in a big city with a high cost of living like New York or San Francisco. But it could stretch for miles elsewhere.

SmartAsset recently released a list of the best places to live on $55,000 a year. To determine this list, it found the cities with a median household income range of $50,000 to $60,000 — 126 cities, to be exact. It then ranked each city based on nine metrics with equal ranking, which it then averaged. This was the foundation for the final score.

Turns out, some of the best places to live on the typical American salary are located in the Midwest — four of the top 10 cities are located in this region. Capital cities also take up four of the top 10 spots; they have strong economies thanks to state government employment opportunities, according to SmartAsset.

Below, see the top 25 places to live in the US on the typical American salary.

25. Springdale, Arkansas

25. Springdale, Arkansas play

25. Springdale, Arkansas

(City of Springdale, AR — Mayor's Office/Facebook)

Median household income: $51,152

Percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%

Average commute time: 20.1 minutes



24. New Braunfels, Texas

24. New Braunfels, Texas play

24. New Braunfels, Texas

(Regan Bender/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $58,814

Percent of income spent on housing: 24.4%

Average commute time: 23.6 minutes



23. St. George, Utah

23. St. George, Utah play

23. St. George, Utah

(Steve Cukrov/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $54,210

Percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%

Average commute time: 16.8 minutes



22. Parma, Ohio

22. Parma, Ohio play

22. Parma, Ohio

(Nyttend/Wikimedia Commons)

Median household income: $54,588

Percent of income spent on housing: 18.5%

Average commute time: 24.6 minutes



21. Metairie, Louisiana

21. Metairie, Louisiana play

21. Metairie, Louisiana

(Chuck Wagner/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $58,947

Percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%

Average commute time: 21.7 minutes



20. Portland, Maine

20. Portland, Maine play

20. Portland, Maine

(Facebook/Visit Portland Maine)

Median household income: $56,326

Percent of income spent on housing: 25.8%

Average commute time: 18.9 minutes



19. Sparks, Nevada

19. Sparks, Nevada play

19. Sparks, Nevada

(City of Sparks, Nevada Government/Facebook)

Median household income: $58,961

Percent of income spent on housing: 25.2%

Average commute time: 13 minutes



17 (TIE). Eau Claire, Wisconsin

17 (TIE). Eau Claire, Wisconsin play

17 (TIE). Eau Claire, Wisconsin

(mattckaiser/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $52,355

Percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%

Average commute time: 16 minutes



17 (TIE). Lexington, Kentucky

17 (TIE). Lexington, Kentucky play

17 (TIE). Lexington, Kentucky

(View_Point/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $56,137

Percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%

Average commute time: 20.8 minutes



16. Amarillo, Texas

16. Amarillo, Texas play

16. Amarillo, Texas

(Visit Amarillo/Facebook)

Median household income: $51,263

Percent of income spent on housing: 19%

Average commute time: 18.3 minutes



15. Reno, Nevada

15. Reno, Nevada play

15. Reno, Nevada

(iStock / photoquest7)

Median household income: $57,125

Percent of income spent on housing: 22.1%

Average commute time: 20.4 minutes



14. Asheville, North Carolina

14. Asheville, North Carolina play

14. Asheville, North Carolina

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $50,184

Percent of income spent on housing: 23.6%

Average commute time: 17.8 minutes



13. Des Moines, Iowa

13. Des Moines, Iowa play

13. Des Moines, Iowa

(Katie Haugland Bowen/Flickr)

Median household income: $51,355

Percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%

Average commute time: 18.7 minutes



12. Wyoming, Michigan

12. Wyoming, Michigan play

12. Wyoming, Michigan

(Wmrapids/Wimikedia Commons)

Median household income: $56,774

Percent of income spent on housing: 18.6%

Average commute time: 21.8 minutes



11. Sioux City, Iowa

11. Sioux City, Iowa play

11. Sioux City, Iowa

(dustin77a/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $53,332

Percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%

Average commute time: 16.5 minutes



10. Omaha, Nebraska

10. Omaha, Nebraska play

10. Omaha, Nebraska

(Esme/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $56,406

Percent of income spent on housing: 21.6%

Average commute time: 18.3 minutes



8 (TIE). Boise City, Idaho

8 (TIE). Boise City, Idaho play

8 (TIE). Boise City, Idaho

(WHITE.studio/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $55,943

Percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%

Average commute time: 18.9 minutes



8 (TIE). Little Rock, Arkansas

8 (TIE). Little Rock, Arkansas play

8 (TIE). Little Rock, Arkansas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $57,534

Percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%

Average commute time: 18.3 minutes



7. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

7. Cedar Rapids, Iowa play

7. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

(City of Cedar Rapids Iowa Government/Facebook)

Median household income: $56,096

Percent of income spent on housing: 19.1%

Average commute time: 17.4 minutes



6. Cheektowaga, New York

6. Cheektowaga, New York play

6. Cheektowaga, New York

(Town of Cheektowaga)

Median household income: $53,502

Percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

Average commute time: 19.5 minutes



5. Lincoln, Nebraska

5. Lincoln, Nebraska play

5. Lincoln, Nebraska

(Steven Frame/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $56,160

Percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%

Average commute time: 19 minutes



4. Santa Fe, New Mexico

4. Santa Fe, New Mexico play

4. Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Jimack/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $57,022

Percent of income spent on housing: 22.4%

Average commute time: 18.7 minutes



3. Appleton, Wisconsin

3. Appleton, Wisconsin play

3. Appleton, Wisconsin

(Appleton Downtown/Facebook)

Median household income: $58,374

Percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%

Average commute time: 18.6 minutes



2. Billings, Montana

2. Billings, Montana play

2. Billings, Montana

(Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $57,527

Percent of income spent on housing: 20.8%

Average commute time: 15.2 minutes



1. Fargo, North Dakota

1. Fargo, North Dakota play

1. Fargo, North Dakota

(David Harmantas/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $59,542

Percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%

Average commute time: 14.9 minutes



Go to Pulse.com.gh

A Tilray worker tends to cannabis plants.
Finance Here comes the cannabis producer Tilray... (TLRY)
An unidentified oil worker walks in front of a natural gas flame burning off in the Persian Gulf desert oil field of Sakhir, Bahrain.
Finance Oil is extending its record losing streak to a 12th day
Kweku Adoboli
Ghanaian former convicted UBS trader Kweku Adoboli arrested again
Jeff Bezos is renovating the former Textile Museum to be his new home base in Washington, DC.
Finance Amazon is building a second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia — here's a look at CEO Jeff Bezos' nearby mansion, which is undergoing $12 million in renovations
X
Advertisement