Finance The 25 US colleges that give the most financial aid, ranked

College is expensive. Student Loan Hero recently found the top US colleges that give the most financial aid — see which schools made the list.

Columbia University is one of the top schools that gives the most financial aid. play

Columbia University is one of the top schools that gives the most financial aid.

(Keith Bedford/Reuters)

  • College is expensive, so it's important to pick a school that offers a good financial aid package.
  • Student Loan Hero recently found the top US colleges that give the most financial aid.
  • It found that US colleges offer an average of $20,494 in financial aid, but the colleges on this list of the top 25 offer at least twice that amount.

College doesn't come cheap.

The average cost of tuition and room and board at a four-year public college is $20,770; at a four-year private institution, that number jumps to $26,950, according to the College Board's "Trends in College Pricing 2017" report.

That's why it's important to pick a college that offers a good financial aid package.

Student Loan Hero recently rounded up the top US colleges that give the most financial aid to students in need using data from Peterson's. It looked at 1,244 US colleges.

It found that an average of $20,494 is offered in financial aid to students, but the colleges we highlight below — the top 25 from Student Loan Hero's ranking — offer at least twice that. In most cases, the average financial aid package at each of these schools is just short of the total cost of tuition.

Wellesley College offers an average financial aid package of $47,527 — and that ranks lowest on this list, with the numbers only going up from there.

Below, see the top 25 colleges for financial aid.

25. Wellesley College

25. Wellesley College play

25. Wellesley College

(Flickr/Graham Milldrum)

Average financial aid package: $47,527

Annual tuition and fees: $48,802

Students receiving need-based aid: 1,361



24. Trinity College

24. Trinity College play

24. Trinity College

(Trinity College/Facebook)

Average financial aid package: $47,679

Annual tuition and fees: $52,760

Students receiving need-based aid: 976



23. University of Notre Dame

23. University of Notre Dame play

23. University of Notre Dame

(Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $47,884

Annual tuition and fees: $49,685

Students receiving need-based aid: 3,997



22. Middlebury College

22. Middlebury College play

22. Middlebury College

(Middlebury College/Facebook)

Average financial aid package: $48,000

Annual tuition and fees: $50,063

Students receiving need-based aid: 1,085



21. Pomona College

21. Pomona College play

21. Pomona College

(Pomona College/Facebook)

Average financial aid package: $48,034

Annual tuition and fees: $49,352

Students receiving need-based aid: 917



20. Smith College

20. Smith College play

20. Smith College

(Smith College/Facebook)

Average financial aid package: $48,115

Annual tuition and fees: $50,044

Students receiving need-based aid: 1,459



19. Washington and Lee University

19. Washington and Lee University play

19. Washington and Lee University

(Facebook/Washington & Lee University)

Average financial aid package: $48,392

Annual tuition and fees: $49,254

Students receiving need-based aid: 771



18. University of Southern California

18. University of Southern California play

18. University of Southern California

(University of Southern California/Facebook)

Average financial aid package: $48,399

Annual tuition and fees: $52,992

Students receiving need-based aid: 6,128



17. Brown University

17. Brown University play

17. Brown University

(jiawangkun/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $48,420

Annual tuition and fees: $53,419

Students receiving need-based aid: 2,702



16. Georgetown University

16. Georgetown University play

16. Georgetown University

(Valerii Iavtushenko/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $48,999

Annual tuition and fees: $50,547

Students receiving need-based aid: 2,400



15. Barnard College

15. Barnard College play

15. Barnard College

(Popova Valeriya/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $49,012

Annual tuition and fees: $50,394

Students receiving need-based aid: 998



14. Stanford University

14. Stanford University play

14. Stanford University

(turtix/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $49,124

Annual tuition and fees: $47,940

Students receiving need-based aid: 3,255



13. Dartmouth College

13. Dartmouth College play

13. Dartmouth College

(Dartmouth College/Facebook)

Average financial aid package: $49,141

Annual tuition and fees: $51,438

Students receiving need-based aid: 2,097



12. Haverford College

12. Haverford College play

12. Haverford College

(Facebook/Haverford College)

Average financial aid package: $49,186

Annual tuition and fees: $51,024

Students receiving need-based aid: 629



11. Princeton University

11. Princeton University play

11. Princeton University

(Jay Yuan/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $49,502

Annual tuition and fees: $45,320

Students receiving need-based aid: 3,126



10. Colgate University

10. Colgate University play

10. Colgate University

(Colgate University/Facebook)

Average financial aid package: $49,912

Annual tuition and fees: $51,955

Students receiving need-based aid: 1,047



9. University of Chicago

9. University of Chicago play

9. University of Chicago

(Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $49,967

Annual tuition and fees: $52,491

Students receiving need-based aid: 2,483



8. Duke University

8. Duke University play

8. Duke University

(Chadarat Saibhut/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $50,312

Annual tuition and fees: $51,265

Students receiving need-based aid: 2,651



7. Webb Institute

7. Webb Institute play

7. Webb Institute

(Webb Institute/Facebook)

Average financial aid package: $50,710

Annual tuition and fees: $48,775

Students receiving need-based aid: 33



6. Vassar College

6. Vassar College play

6. Vassar College

(Tamar Thibodeau/Vassar College/Facebook)

Average financial aid package: $50,820

Annual tuition and fees: $53,090

Students receiving need-based aid: 1,548



5. Harvard University

5. Harvard University play

5. Harvard University

(Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $51,308

Annual tuition and fees: $47,074

Students receiving need-based aid: 3,687



4. Amherst College

4. Amherst College play

4. Amherst College

(Mark Yarchoan/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $51,775

Annual tuition and fees: $52,476

Students receiving need-based aid: 1,066



3. Williams College

3. Williams College play

3. Williams College

(Facebook/Williams College)

Average financial aid package: $51,890

Annual tuition and fees: $51,790

Students receiving need-based aid: 1,014



2. Yale University

2. Yale University play

2. Yale University

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $52,894

Annual tuition and fees: $49,480

Students receiving need-based aid: 2,732



1. Columbia University

1. Columbia University play

1. Columbia University

(LENS-68/Shutterstock)

Average financial aid package: $55,521

Annual tuition and fees: $55,056

Students receiving need-based aid: 2,973



