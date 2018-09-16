Pulse.com.gh logo
The 30 cities where millennials carry the most debt don't include New York or San Francisco


  • Published: , Refreshed:

LendingTree researchers analyzed anonymous credit reports to see where millennials with the most debt live. Surprisingly, the top 30 cities with the most millennial debt did not include historically expensive cities like New York or San Francisco.

Student loan debt makes up 40% of millennial debt. play

Student loan debt makes up 40% of millennial debt.

(Tabatha Fireman/Stringer/Getty)

  • Millennials are known for carrying a lot of student loan debt.
  • A LendingTree analysis of users' anonymized credit report data concluded that student loan debt made up the largest portion of millennial debt among those who carry it, accounting for 40% of the typical millennial's total credit and loan balance.
  • LendingTree also broke down where millennials with the most debt live in the US and surprisingly, the top 30 places on the list did not include historically expensive cities like New York or San Francisco.
  • That's because LendingTree included millennials without debt in the analysis, many of whom live in major cities and metro areas.

Millennials with the most debt in the US live all over the country — but apparently not in New York or San Francisco, two of the most historically expensive cities in America.

That's according to a LendingTree study, in which researchers analyzed anonymized credit report data from My LendingTree to see where millennials with the most debt live. Researchers looked at debt balances, excluding mortgages, of people born between 1981 and 1996, and included people both with and without debt. The debt calculated included personal and student loans, auto, and credit card debt. My LendingTree currently has more than nine million active accounts.

The study concluded that student loan debt made up the largest portion of millennial debt for those who carry it, accounting for 40% of their total credit and loan balances.

"Auto loans make up a large percentage of millennial debt in places where that overall debt tends to run higher, so it's not entirely surprising that people who live in places with vibrant public transportation systems, or even places that don't have a big car culture, would have lower balances," Kali McFadden, a LendingTree senior research analyst, told Business Insider.

The LendingTree researchers found auto loans make up 43% of debt for millennials in Riverside, California, but only account for 22% of debt for millennials living in New York City.

"People in expensive cities also tend to earn higher paychecks, which means they may be making bigger student loan payments under an income-based repayment schedule, even if their monthly expenses are significantly higher than people who live elsewhere but earn less," McFadden said.

Here are the top 30 cities in the US where millennials have the most debt, with the median debt balance per millennial in a given city.

30. Chicago, Illinois

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $22,784



29. Minneapolis, Minnesota

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $22,974



28. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $23,075



27. Boston, Massachusetts

(Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $23,084



26. Baltimore, Maryland

(S.Borisov/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $23,096



25. Las Vegas, Nevada

(littleny/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $23,139



24. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $23,376



23. Hartford, Connecticut

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $23,388



22. Nashville, Tennessee

(Scott Heaney/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $23,429



21. Cincinnati, Ohio

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $23,808



20. Tampa, Florida

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $23,808



19. St. Louis, Missouri

(STLJB/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $24,279



18. Charlotte, North Carolina

(digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $24,349



17. Indianapolis, Indiana

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $24,353



16. Denver, Colorado

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $24,477



15. Kansas City, Missouri

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $24,501



14. Atlanta, Georgia

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $24,775



13. Buffalo, New York

(Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $24,828



12. Phoenix, Arizona

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $24,954



11. Birmingham, Alabama

(Kris Kuzniar/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $25,014



10. Columbus, Ohio

(Checubus/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $25,129



9. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

(Katherine Welles/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $25,351



8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

(Patrickneil / Wikimedia Commons)

Median balance: $25,591



7. Washington, D.C.

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $25,810



6. Dallas, Texas

(Sean Pavone/iStock)

Median balance: $25,939



5. Jacksonville, Florida

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $25,947



4. Houston, Texas

(Nate Hovee/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $25,978



3. Austin, Texas

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $26,164



2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $26,403



1. San Antonio, Texas

(cheng cheng/Shutterstock)

Median balance: $27,122



