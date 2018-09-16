The 30 cities where millennials carry the most debt don't include New York or San Francisco

LendingTree researchers analyzed anonymous credit reports to see where millennials with the most debt live. Surprisingly, the top 30 cities with the most millennial debt did not include historically expensive cities like New York or San Francisco.
Millennials with the most debt in the US live all over the country — but apparently not in New York or San Francisco, two of the most historically expensive cities in America.
That's according to a LendingTree study, in which researchers analyzed anonymized credit report data from My LendingTree to see where millennials with the most debt live. Researchers looked at debt balances, excluding mortgages, of people born between 1981 and 1996, and included people both with and without debt. The debt calculated included personal and student loans, auto, and credit card debt. My LendingTree currently has more than nine million active accounts.
The study concluded that student loan debt made up the largest portion of millennial debt for those who carry it, accounting for 40% of their total credit and loan balances.
"Auto loans make up a large percentage of millennial debt in places where that overall debt tends to run higher, so it's not entirely surprising that people who live in places with vibrant public transportation systems, or even places that don't have a big car culture, would have lower balances," Kali McFadden, a LendingTree senior research analyst, told Business Insider.
The LendingTree researchers found auto loans make up 43% of debt for millennials in Riverside, California, but only account for 22% of debt for millennials living in New York City.
"People in expensive cities also tend to earn higher paychecks, which means they may be making bigger student loan payments under an income-based repayment schedule, even if their monthly expenses are significantly higher than people who live elsewhere but earn less," McFadden said.
Here are the top 30 cities in the US where millennials have the most debt, with the median debt balance per millennial in a given city.
Median balance: $22,784
Median balance: $22,974
Median balance: $23,075
Median balance: $23,084
Median balance: $23,096
Median balance: $23,139
Median balance: $23,376
Median balance: $23,388
Median balance: $23,429
Median balance: $23,808
Median balance: $23,808
Median balance: $24,279
Median balance: $24,349
Median balance: $24,353
Median balance: $24,477
Median balance: $24,501
Median balance: $24,775
Median balance: $24,828
Median balance: $24,954
Median balance: $25,014
Median balance: $25,129
Median balance: $25,351
Median balance: $25,591
Median balance: $25,810
Median balance: $25,939
Median balance: $25,947
Median balance: $25,978
Median balance: $26,164
Median balance: $26,403
Median balance: $27,122