The 30 countries around the world where expats earn the most money, ranked


HSBC Expat released its annual expat survey to find the countries with the highest expat income and the most job opportunities. If you're looking to make a pretty penny, moving to Asia is a good start.

Ready to move?

(Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

  • HSBC Expat released its annual expat survey to find the countries where expats earn the highest income and have the most job opportunities.
  • There are countries from all over the world, including the US, China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.
  • Switzerland is the best country to live abroad if you want to make more money — the average expat salary is $202,865.

Everyone has to leave home at some point. But rather than head across the country, some people head across the world in search of greener pastures.

Choosing where to go can be an overwhelming decision. HSBC Expat is making that decision a whole lot easier thanks to its annual survey of 25,000 expats around the world.

The survey, released Thursday, reveals the best countries to live in the world to earn the highest income as an expat. While the US and Switzerland made the top ten, it seems the direction to move is east. Asian countries made up seven of the top ten countries for expat incomes.

We pulled out the top 30 countries for expat incomes, 12 of which are above $100,000. Have a look — you might find your new home.

30. Philippines

30. Philippines play

30. Philippines

(ARTYOORAN/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $59,134



29. Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey play

Istanbul, Turkey

(Dmitry Polonskiy/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $60,793



28. Mexico

Pedestrians cross Zocalo Street in Mexico City, Mexico. play

Pedestrians cross Zocalo Street in Mexico City, Mexico.

(smileyunita/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $66,940



27. Poland

27. Poland play

27. Poland

(Andrzej Rostek/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $67,966



26. Russia

26. Russia play

26. Russia

(Alexey Malchenko/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $69,076



25. South Africa

25. South Africa play

25. South Africa

(Andrea Willmore/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $71,854



24. Brazil

24. Brazil play

24. Brazil

(Barichivich/iStock)

Average Income for Expats: $73,647



23. Thailand

23. Thailand play

23. Thailand

(Jan Schneckenhaus/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $74,777



22. Ireland

22. Ireland play

22. Ireland

(4kclips/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $78,212



21. France

21. France play

21. France

(Shutterstock/Ioan Panaite)

Average Income for Expats: $83,683



20. United Kingdom

20. United Kingdom play

20. United Kingdom

(Scott Barbour/Getty)

Average Income for Expats: $86,844



19. New Zealand

19. New Zealand play

19. New Zealand

(Ariel Schwartz/Business Insider)

Average Income for Expats: $88,041



18. Sweden

18. Sweden play

18. Sweden

(Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $88,400



17. Taiwan

17. Taiwan play

17. Taiwan

(weniliou/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $88,473



16. Vietnam

16. Vietnam play

16. Vietnam

(Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $90,408



15. Canada

15. Canada play

15. Canada

(Inga Locmele/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $91,842



14. Germany

14. Germany play

14. Germany

(VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $95,337



13. Saudi Arabia

13. Saudi Arabia play

13. Saudi Arabia

(Francisco Anzola/Flickr)

Average Income for Expats: $99,615



12. Bahrain

12. Bahrain play

12. Bahrain

(Flickr/Chris Price)

Average Income for Expats: $102,670



11. Malaysia

11. Malaysia play

11. Malaysia

(Shutterstock/zhu difeng)

Average Income for Expats: $117,269



10. Australia

10. Australia play

10. Australia

(PomInOz / Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $125,803



9. Japan

9. Japan play

9. Japan

(Koichi Kamoshida/Getty)

Average Income for Expats: $127,362



8. Indonesia

8. Indonesia play

8. Indonesia

(Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $127,980



7. India

7. India play

7. India

(Iuliia Khabibullina/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $131,759



6. United Arab Emirates

6. United Arab Emirates play

6. United Arab Emirates

(Shutterstock/evenfh)

Average Income for Expats: $155,039



5. Singapore

5. Singapore play

5. Singapore

(Shutterstock/joyfull)

Average Income for Expats: $162,172



4. China

4. China play

4. China

(Andrew Milligan Sumo/Flickr)

Average Income for Expats: $172,678



3. Hong Kong

A cityscape of Hong Kong is see from the Peak on August 8, 2000, moments after sunset. play

A cityscape of Hong Kong is see from the Peak on August 8, 2000, moments after sunset.

(Bobby Yip/Reuters)

Average Income for Expats: $178,706



2. USA

2. USA play

2. USA

(Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $185,119



1. Switzerland

1. Switzerland play

1. Switzerland

(Fedor Selivanov/Shutterstock)

Average Income for Expats: $202,865



