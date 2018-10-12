The 30 countries around the world where expats earn the most money, ranked

Everyone has to leave home at some point. But rather than head across the country, some people head across the world in search of greener pastures.

Choosing where to go can be an overwhelming decision. HSBC Expat is making that decision a whole lot easier thanks to its annual survey of 25,000 expats around the world.

The survey, released Thursday, reveals the best countries to live in the world to earn the highest income as an expat. While the US and Switzerland made the top ten, it seems the direction to move is east. Asian countries made up seven of the top ten countries for expat incomes.

We pulled out the top 30 countries for expat incomes, 12 of which are above $100,000. Have a look — you might find your new home.