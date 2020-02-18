Seplat CEO, Austin Avuru, Herbert Wigwe among 5 nominees for the 'CEO of the year' award.

Tech companies such as Flutterwave and 54gene also nominated for the 'disrupter of the year' award.

AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS recognise Africa’s most successful companies and individuals.

Five African business executives have been shortlisted for the 2020 Africa CEO Forum Awards for contributing to Africa’s growth in the past year.

In partnership with Mazars (a global audit firm), the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS will, for the eighth year in a row, recognise Africa’s most successful companies and individuals.

The business leaders nominated for the “CEO OF THE YEAR” category include Austin Avuru, CEO (Seplat), Zouhaïr Bennani, CEO (Label'Vie), Hassanein Hiridjee, CEO (Axian), James Mwangi, Group MD and CEO (Equity Group Holdings), and Herbert Wigwe, Group MD and CEO (Access Bank Group).

Abdou Diop, Partner at Mazars, commented, “Once again, we were thoroughly impressed with the quality of the nominees and would like to congratulate all of them. It goes to show how much talent Africa holds and these success stories deserve to be celebrated. Mazars is very proud to be a part of the 2020 awards ceremony and we can’t wait to reveal the winners on 9 March.”

Other nominees are:

AFRICAN CHAMPION OF THE YEAR

Mota-Engil Africa

CIEL Limited

United Bank for Africa

OCP

The Loukil Group

GENDER LEADER OF THE YEAR

Transcorp Hotels Plc

Dalberg Advisors

Société Générale

Orange Middle East and Africa

GE Africa

Unilever Africa

Tewolde Gebremariam CEO, ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES posing with the award at the Africa CEO Forum 2019

DISRUPTER OF THE YEAR

Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited

54gene

Fonroche Lighting

Baobab+

Daystar Power Group

Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM)

INTERNATIONAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Alstom

Bolloré Transport & Logistics

iSON technologies

OLAM.

The award ceremony will take place on the evening of March 9 during the 2020 Africa CEO Forum.

