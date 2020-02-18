- Seplat CEO, Austin Avuru, Herbert Wigwe among 5 nominees for the 'CEO of the year' award.
- Tech companies such as Flutterwave and 54gene also nominated for the 'disrupter of the year' award.
- AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS recognise Africa’s most successful companies and individuals.
Five African business executives have been shortlisted for the 2020 Africa CEO Forum Awards for contributing to Africa’s growth in the past year.
In partnership with Mazars (a global audit firm), the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS will, for the eighth year in a row, recognise Africa’s most successful companies and individuals.
The business leaders nominated for the “CEO OF THE YEAR” category include Austin Avuru, CEO (Seplat), Zouhaïr Bennani, CEO (Label'Vie), Hassanein Hiridjee, CEO (Axian), James Mwangi, Group MD and CEO (Equity Group Holdings), and Herbert Wigwe, Group MD and CEO (Access Bank Group).
According to the organiser, these sectors include financial inclusion, food, ICT, green energy, e-commerce, and infrastructure.
Abdou Diop, Partner at Mazars, commented, “Once again, we were thoroughly impressed with the quality of the nominees and would like to congratulate all of them. It goes to show how much talent Africa holds and these success stories deserve to be celebrated. Mazars is very proud to be a part of the 2020 awards ceremony and we can’t wait to reveal the winners on 9 March.”
Other nominees are:
AFRICAN CHAMPION OF THE YEAR
- Mota-Engil Africa
- CIEL Limited
- United Bank for Africa
- OCP
- The Loukil Group
GENDER LEADER OF THE YEAR
- Transcorp Hotels Plc
- Dalberg Advisors
- Société Générale
- Orange Middle East and Africa
- GE Africa
- Unilever Africa
DISRUPTER OF THE YEAR
- Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited
- 54gene
- Fonroche Lighting
- Baobab+
- Daystar Power Group
- Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM)
INTERNATIONAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Alstom
- Bolloré Transport & Logistics
- iSON technologies
- OLAM.
The award ceremony will take place on the evening of March 9 during the 2020 Africa CEO Forum.
To attend 2020 Africa CEO Forum, follow the link: https://bit.ly/2JwgbSn
