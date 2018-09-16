Pulse.com.gh logo
The 50 best suburbs in America, ranked


Suburban life in the US has changed in recent years, becoming nonexistent in some areas. And yet, some of the best suburbs are also tourist destinations. Niche compiled a list of the best American suburbs to live in for 2018 — see where they rank.

Cinco Ranch is a suburb of Houston. play

(Fotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock)

  • Niche compiled a list of the best American suburbs to live in for 2018.
  • Suburban life in the US has changed in recent years, and is becoming nonexistent in some areas.
  • But still, Americans are attracted to suburban life. Some of the best suburbs are even tourist destinations, including Santa Monica and Berkley, California.

In a series titled "The Death of Suburbia," Business Insider previously explored the declining state of American suburbs. Reporters found millennials are doing everything they can to avoid suburban life, like living on a boat, to be closer to their jobs in big cities, and that over 800 golf courses, a suburban staple, have shuttered in a decade.

But with the rising cost of living in big cities, suburbs are still a popular place for families to settle down, according to Pew Research Center.

Niche compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in for 2018 and ranked them according to cost of living, school quality, crime rates, home prices, employment, and amenity access, among other measures. Statistics on Niche's list are primarily from the US Census and represent the most recent data. The list measures the overall quality of living in suburban America. Some crime and safety rates were not provided.

However, some suburbs on this list are tourist destinations, including Santa Monica and Berkley, California. Below is Niche's ranked list of the 50 best suburbs in America.

50. Arlington, Virginia

Arlington is a City in Virginia. play

(Facebook/Stay Arlington Virginia)

Population: 226,092

Median home value: $623,300

Median household income: $108,706

Crime & safety grade: Not provided



49. Evanston, Illinois

Evanston is a town in Illinois. play

(Google Earth)

Population: 75,472

Median home value: $356,600

Median household income: $71,317

Crime & safety grade: B-



48. Mountain View, California

Mountain View is a town in California. play

(Lynn Yeh/Shutterstock)

Population: 78,827

Median home value: $973,000

Median household income: $109,248

Crime & safety grade: B



47. Creve Coeur, Missouri

Creve Coeur is a suburb of St. Louis. play

(Martin Haas/Shutterstock)

Population: 18,072

Median home value: $359,400

Median household income: $93,398

Crime & safety grade: B



46. Plano, Texas

Plano is a city in Texas. play

(Facebook/Visit Plano)

Population: 279,088

Median home value: $248,800

Median household income: $85,085

Crime & safety grade: B



45. Decatur, Georgia

Decatur is a suburb of Atlanta. play

(alans1948/Flickr)

Population: 21,210

Median home value: $384,300

Median household income: $81,598

Crime & safety grade: B-



44. Hinsdale, Illinois

Hinsdale is a suburb of Chicago. play

(Joe Ferrer/Shutterstock)

Population: 17,438

Median home value: $859,400

Median household income: $173,558

Crime & safety grade: A-



43. Franklin Park, Pennsylvania

Franklin Park is a suburb of Pittsburgh. play

(Jana Shea/Shutterstock)

Population: 14,228

Median home value: $312,200

Median household income: $121,661

Crime & safety grade: A-



42. Santa Monica, California

Santa Monica is a town in California. play

(holbox/Shutterstock)

Population: 92,247

Median home value: $1,086,300

Median household income: $82,123

Crime & safety grade: C+



41. Glendale, Missouri

Glendale is a suburb of St. Louis. play

(Shutterstock)

Population: 5,917

Median home value: $345,400

Median household income: $128,571

Crime & safety grade: A-



40. East Grand Rapids, Michigan

East Grand Rapids is a suburb of Grand Rapids. play

(Wikimedia Commons/WMrapids)

Population: 11,297

Median home value: $303,400

Median household income: $118,393

Crime & safety grade: A-



39. Cinco Ranch, Texas

play

(Fotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock)

Population: 17,605

Median home value: $318,500

Median household income: $135,439

Crime & safety grade: Not provided



38. Prairie Village, Kansas

Prairie Village is a Kansas suburb. play

(Facebook/City of Prairie Village City Hall)

Population: 21,824

Median home value: $228,900

Median household income: $83,200

Crime & safety grade: B+



37. Wyoming, Ohio

Wyoming is a suburb of Cincinnati. play

(Facebook/Wyoming Ohio)

Population: 8,484

Median home value: $305,900

Median household income: $120,676

Crime & safety grade: B



36. Mason, Ohio

Mason is a suburb of Cincinnati. play

(Facebook/City of Mason, Ohio - Government)

Population: 32,025

Median home value: $230,100

Median household income: $92,819

Crime & safety grade: A-



35. Greatwood, Texas

Greatwood is a suburb of Houston. play

(Facebook/Greatwood realty)

Population: 12,040

Median home value: $300,800

Median household income: $144,625

Crime & safety grade: Not provided



34. Leawood, Kansas

Leawood is a Kansas suburb. play

(Jeff Zehnder/Shutterstock)

Population: 33,763

Median home value: $415,900

Median household income: $147,722

Crime & safety grade: B



33. Powell, Ohio

Powell is a suburb of Columbus. play

(Facebook/City of Powell Local Government)

Population: 12,436

Median home value: $348,000

Median household income: $132,917

Crime & safety grade: A-



32. Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline is a suburb of Boston. play

(Facebook/Town of Brookline)

Population: 59,180

Median home value: $758,400

Median household income: $102,175

Crime & safety grade: B



31. Falcon Heights, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Fair takes place in Falcon Heights annually. play

(Debra Anderson/Shutterstock)

Population: 5,534

Median home value: $283,200

Median household income: $75,167

Crime & safety grade: B+



30. Elm Grove, Wisconsin

Elm Grove is a suburb of Milwaukee. play

(Village of Elm Grove/Facebook)

Population: 6,085

Median home value: $355,000

Median household income: $119,512

Crime & safety grade: A-



29. Long Grove, Illinois

Long Grove is a suburb of Chicago. play

(Facebook/Enjoy Long Grove)

Population: 8,065

Median home value: $652,100

Median household income: $184,208

Crime & safety grade: Not provided



28. Upper Arlington, Ohio

Upper Arlington is a suburb of Columbus. play

(Facebook/The City of Upper Arlington)

Population: 34,675

Median home value: $338,000

Median household income: $102,094

Crime & safety grade: B+



27. Indian Head Park, Illinois

Indian Head Park is a suburb of Chicago. play

(Facebook/Vilage of Indian Head Park)

Population: 3,823

Median home value: $237,300

Median household income: $82,219

Crime & safety grade: A-



26. Coppell, Texas

Coppell is a suburb of Dallas. play

(Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Population: 40,631

Median home value: $317,900

Median household income: $114,839

Crime & safety grade: bB+



25. Berkeley, California

Berkeley is a city in California. play

(Chao Kusollerschariya/Shutterstock)

Population: 118,585

Median home value: $795,200

Median household income: $70,393

Crime & safety grade: C+



24. Oak Park, Illinois

Oak Park is a suburb of Chicago. play

(Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock)

Population: 51,989

Median home value: $359,100

Median household income: $82,826

Crime & safety grade: B-



23. Western Springs, Illinois

Western Springs is a suburb of Chicago. play

(Facebook/Village of Western Springs)

Population: 13,133

Median home value: $530,800

Median household income: $147,361

Crime & safety grade: A



22. Grandview Heights, Ohio

Grandview Heights is a suburb of Columbus. play

(Facebook/City of Grandview Heights, Ohio)

Population: 7,191

Median home value: $295,400

Median household income: $95,938

Crime & safety grade: A-



21. Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Eden Prairie is a town in Minnesota. play

(Susan Rydberg/Shutterstock)

Population: 63,206

Median home value: $319,400

Median household income: $101,094

Crime & safety grade: B+



20. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Ardmore is a suburb of Philadelphia. play

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Population: 12,592

Median home value: $309,600

Median household income: $80,625

Crime & safety grade: Not provided



19. Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania

Penn Wynne is a suburb of Philadelphia. play

(Facebook/Penn Wynne Homes)

Population: 5,535

Median home value: $359,500

Median household income: $111,319

Crime & safety grade: Not provided



18. Albany, California

Albany is a suburb of San Francisco. play

(Facebook/Albany, CA Patch)

Population: 19,420

Median home value: $697,600

Median household income: $85,458

Crime & safety grade: B-



17. Beverly Hills, Michigan

Beverly Hills is a suburb of Detroit. play

(Richard Feloni/Business Insider)

Population: 10,450

Median home value: $320,200

Median household income: $108,214

Crime & safety grade: B+



16. Mount Lebanon Township, Pennsylvania

Mount Lebanon Township is a suburb of Pittsburgh. play

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Population: 32,865

Median home value: $235,200

Median household income: $86,422

Crime & safety grade: B+



15. Morrisville, North Carolina

Morrisville is a suburb of Raleigh. play

(CeGe/Shutterstock)

Population: 22,600

Median home value: $291,400

Median household income: $92,769

Crime & safety grade: B



14. Fishers, Indiana

Fishers is a suburb of Indianapolis. play

(Facebook/Fishers Parks & Recreation)

Population: 85,887

Median home value: $225,700

Median household income: $97,100

Crime & safety grade: A-



13. Naperville, Illinois

Naperville is a city in Illinois. play

(Facebook/Naper Settlement)

Population: 145,789

Median home value: $388,400

Median household income: $110,676

Crime & safety grade: B+



12. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Whitefish Bay is a suburb of Milwaukee. play

(Facebook/Village of Whitefish Bay)

Population: 14,088

Median home value: $350,700

Median household income: $105,156

Crime & safety grade: B+



11. Bexley, Ohio

Bexley is a suburb of Columbus. play

(Facebook/City of Bexley, Ohio)

Population: 13,534

Median home value: $291,900

Median household income: $101,736

Crime & safety grade: B



10. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is a city in Michigan. play

(Visit Ann Arbor!/Facebook)

Population: 118,087

Median home value: $250,200

Median household income: $57,697

Crime & safety grade: B-



9. Dublin, Ohio

Dublin is a suburb of Columbus. play

(aceshot1/Shutterstock)

Population: 43,874

Median home value: $352,300

Median household income: $125,540

Crime & safety grade: B+



8. Birmingham, Michigan

Birmingham is a suburb of Detroit. play

(Facebook/Birmingham Shopping District)

Population: 20,653

Median home value: $439,000

Median household income: $112,545

Crime & safety grade: B+



7. Brentwood, Missouri

Brentwood is a suburb of St. Louis. play

(Mein Photo/Shutterstock)

Population: 8,030

Median home value: $208,700

Median household income: $72,903

Crime & safety grade: B-



6. Clayton, Missouri

Clayton is a suburb of St. Louis. play

(Facebook/City of Clayton, Missouri)

Population: 16,034

Median home value: $577,300

Median household income: $88,250

Crime & safety grade: B-



5. Buffalo Grove, Illinois

Buffalo Grove is a suburb of Chicago. play

(Facebook/Buffalo Grove Patch)

Population: 41,554

Median home value: $299,600

Median household income: $101,376

Crime & safety grade: A-



4. Richmond Heights, Missouri

Richmond Heights is a suburb of St Louis. play

(Facebook/City of Richmond Heights, MO)

Population: 8,486

Median home value: $237,600

Median household income: $71,323

Crime & safety grade: C+



3. Clarendon Hills, Illinois

Clarendon Hills is a suburb of Chicago. play

(Facebook/Village of Clarendon Hills)

Population: 8,641

Median home value: $485,900

Median household income: $111,981

Crime & safety grade: B+



2. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

Chesterbrook is a suburb of Philadelphia. play

(Google Maps)

Population: 4,693

Median home value: $312,600

Median household income: $113,966

Crime & safety grade: Not provided



1. Carmel, Indiana

Carmel is a town in Indiana. play

(Facebook/City of Carmel, Indiana Government)

Population: 86,940

Median home value: $306,500

Median household income: $106,546

Crime & safety grade: A-



