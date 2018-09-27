The 75 celebrities and influencers who make the most money per Instagram post, ranked

Hopper HQ created an Instagram Rich List of 2018 to highlight the top influencers on the social media app — and how much they charge per sponsored post by contacting each account listed. The Kardashian-Jenner family reigns — four of the sisters made the top 10.
Influencer marketing is projected to be worth between $5 and $10 billion by 2020. To determine how much to charge per-post, you need to take into account followers, engagement, status, and audience.
Luckily, the world's biggest celebrities don't have to put in much work building an audience — they can charge six-figure sums from the get-go. Still people who built loyal followings from the ground up — social media influencers — have become celebrities in their own right, commanding anywhere from $1,500 to $33,000 per post.
Hopper HQ categorized influencers in eight core verticals: Celebrity, lifestyle, fitness, sports, beauty, fashion, food, and travel. Hopper HQ compiled the list using public and private data and contacted every account listed — through a manager, agent, or directly — and requested their fee for sponsored posts.
The list was sorted by price for the top-ten influencers in each of the core categories. Travel accounts that exchange posts for free travel instead of a financial return did not make the list.
The 75 influencers below all have one million followers or more and charge $1,300 and up for a sponsored post. Since Hopper HQ released the list, many influencers gained more followers. The follower count on Business Insider's list is as of September 2018.
Instagram handle: @davidchang
Niche: Food
Followers: 1 million
Cost per-post: $1,300
Instagram handle: @fitmencook
Niche: Food
Followers: 1.2 million
Cost per-post: $1,500
Instagram handle: @deliciouslyella
Niche: Food
Followers: 1.4 million
Cost per-post: $1,600
Instagram handle: @co_cinero
Niche: Food
Followers: 1.9 million
Cost per-post: $2,450
Instagram handle: @marthastweart
Niche: Food
Followers: 1.9 million
Cost per-post: $2,500
Instagram handle: @thebodycoach
Niche: Food
Followers: 2.3 million
Cost per-post: $2,650
Instagram handle: @taramilktea
Niche: Travel
Followers: 1.1 million
Cost per-post: $3,000
Instagram handle: @yolanda_gampp
Niche: Food
Followers: 2.7 million
Cost per-post: $3,500
Instagram handle: @hannes_becker
Niche: Travel
Followers: 1.3 million
Cost per-post: $3,600
Instagram handle: @funforlouis
Niche: Travel
Followers: 1.4 million
Cost per-post: $4,000
Instagram handle: @amandasteele
Niche: Beauty
Followers: 2.5 million
Cost per-post: $4,200
Instagram handle: @makeupshayla
Niche: Beauty
Followers: 2.7 million
Cost per-post: $4,400
Instagram handle: @alexachung
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 3.1 million
Cost per-post: $4,500
Instagram handle: @rosannapansino
Niche: Food
Followers: 3.8 million
Cost per-post: $4,500
Instagram handle: @LeonieHane
Niche: Travel
Followers: 1.8 million
Cost per-post: $5,000
Instagram handle: @gordongram
Niche: Food
Followers: 4.8 million
Cost per-post: $5,500
Instagram handle: @alexstrohl
Niche: Travel
Followers: 2 million
Cost per-post: $5,750
Instagram handle: @gypsea_lust
Niche: Travel
Followers: 2.1 million
Cost per-post: $6,000
Instagram handle: @songofstyle
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 4.9 million
Cost per-post: $7,000
Instagram handle: @mannymua733
Niche: Beauty
Followers: 4.9 million
Cost per-post: $7,900
Instagram handle: @jamieoliver
Niche: Food
Followers: 6.6 million
Cost per-post: $8,000
Instagram handle: @ulissesworld
Niche: Fitness
Followers: 5.4 million
Cost per-post: $8,200
Instagram handle: @doyoutravel
Niche: Travel
Followers: 2.8 million
Cost per-post: $8,250
Instagram handle: @fedez
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 6.8 million
Cost per-post: $8,500
Instagram handle: @chrisburkard
Niche: Travel
Followers: 3.1 million
Cost per-post: $8,800
Instagram handle: @amrezy
Niche: Beauty
Followers: 5.6 million
Cost per-post: $9,000
Instagram handle: @marianodivaio
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 6.2 million
Cost per-post: $9,000
Instagram handle: @paulnicklen
Niche: Travel
Followers: 4.5 million
Cost per-post: $9,250
Instagram handle: @lazar_angelov_official
Niche: Fitness
Followers: 5.9 million
Cost per-post: $9,500
Instagram handle: @jamescharles
Niche: Beauty
Followers: 8.2 million
Cost per-post: $9,750
Instagram handle: @graficial
Niche: Fitness
Followers: 6.8 million
Cost per-post: $10,000
Instagram handle: @annanystrom
Niche: Fitness
Followers: 6.9 million
Cost per-post: $10,250
Instagram handle: @jeffreestar
Niche: Beauty
Followers: 8.4 million
Cost per-post: $10,500
Instagram handle: @camilacoelho
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 7.4 million
Cost per-post: $10,750
Instagram handle: @rosiehw
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 8.4 million
Cost per-post: $11,500
Instagram handle: @vegas_nay
Niche: Beauty
Followers: 7.4 million
Cost per-post: $12,000
Instagram handle: @kayla_itsines
Niche: Fitness, influencer
Followers: 10.2 million
Cost per-post: $15,000
Instagram handle: @nikkietutorials
Niche: Beauty
Followers: 11 million
Cost per-post: $15,750
Instagram handle: @zoella
Niche: Beauty, influencer
Followers: 1.2 million
Cost per-post: $16,000
Instagram handle: @jakepaul
Niche: Influencer
Followers: 11.6 million
Cost per-post: $16,500
Instagram handle: @anllela_sagra
Niche: Fitness
Followers: 11 million
Cost per-post: $16,600
Instagram handle: @gianlucavacchi
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 11.6 million
Cost per-post: $16,750
Instagram handle: @loganpaul
Niche: Influencer
Followers: 16.6 million
Cost per-post: $17,000
Instagram handle: @pewdiepie
Niche: Influencer
Followers: 14.2 million
Cost per-post: $17,150
Instagram handle: @anacheri
Niche: Fitness
Followers: 11.3 million
Cost per-post: $18,000
Instagram handle: @jenselter
Niche: Fitness
Followers: 12.4 million
Cost per-post: $19,250
Instagram handle: @chiaraferragni
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 15.1 million
Cost per-post: $19,500
Instagram handle: @michelle_lewin
Niche: Fitness
Followers: 13.2 million
Cost per-post: $22,500
Instagram handle: @thebucketlistfamily
Niche: Travel
Followers: 1.4 million
Cost per-post: $23,000
Instagram handle: @camerondallas
Niche: Influencer
Followers: 21.3 million
Cost per-post: $25,000
Instagram handle: @emrata
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 19.6 million
Cost per-post: $26,500
Instagram handle: @bellahadid
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 20 million
Cost per-post: $27,000
Instagram handle: @sommerray
Niche: Fitness, influencer
Followers: 19.1 million
Cost per-post: $29,000
Instagram handle: @zachking
Niche: Influencer
Followers: 21.2 million
Cost per-post: $30,000
Instagram handle: @lelepons
Niche: Influencer
Followers: 28.6 million
Cost per-post: $32,500
Instagram handle: @hudabeauty
Niche: Beauty, influencer
Followers: 27.4 million
Cost per-post: $33,000
Instagram handle: @floydmayweather
Niche: Sports
Followers: 21.2 million
Cost per-post: $107,000
Instagram handle: @stephencurry30
Niche: Sports
Followers: 22 million
Cost per-post: $110,000
Instagram handle: @virat.kohli
Niche: Sports
Followers: 24.1 million
Cost per-post: $120,000
Instagram handle: @thenotoriousmma
Niche: Sports
Followers: 26.1 million
Cost per-post: $125,000
Instagram handle: @luissuarez9
Niche: Sports
Followers: 29.8 million
Cost per-post: $150,000
Instagram handle: @iamzlatanibrahimovic
Niche: Sports
Followers: 35.1 million
Cost per-post: $175,000
Instagram handle: @garethbale11
Niche: Sports
Followers: 36.3 million
Cost per-post: $185,000
Instagram handle: @davidbeckham
Niche: Sports
Followers: 51 million
Cost per-post: $300,000
Instagram handle: @khloekardashian
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 79.6 million
Cost per-post: $480,000
Instagram handle: @kendalljenner
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 95.6 million
Cost per-post: $500,000
Instagram handle: @leomessi
Niche: Sports
Followers: 98.4 million
Cost per-post: $500,000
Instagram handle: @neymarjr
Niche: Celebrity, sports
Followers: 102 million
Cost per-post: $600,000
Instagram handle: @justinbieber
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 102 million
Cost per-post: $630,000
Instagram handle: @therock
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 116 million
Cost per-post: $650,000
Instagram handle: @beyonce
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 118 million
Cost per-post: $700,000
Instagram handle: @kimkardashian
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 118 million
Cost per-post: $720,000
Instagram handle: @cristiano
Niche: Celebrity, sports
Followers: 142 million
Cost per-post: $750,000
Instagram handle: @selenagomez
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 143 million
Cost per-post: $800,000
Instagram handle: @kyliejenner
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 115 million
Cost per-post: $1 million