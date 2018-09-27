The 75 celebrities and influencers who make the most money per Instagram post, ranked

news

Influencer marketing is projected to be worth between $5 billion and $10 billion by 2020.

Hopper HQ created an Instagram Rich List of 2018 to highlight the top influencers on the social media app and how much they charge per sponsored post.

Hopper HQ compiled the list using public and private data and contacted every account listed — through a manager, agent, or directly — and requested their fee for sponsored posts.

The Kardashian-Jenner family reigns — four of the sisters made the top 10. Kylie Jenner took the No. 1 spot with a fee of $1 million per post.

Luckily, the world's biggest celebrities don't have to put in much work building an audience — they can charge six-figure sums from the get-go. Still people who built loyal followings from the ground up — social media influencers — have become celebrities in their own right, commanding anywhere from $1,500 to $33,000 per post.

The list was sorted by price for the top-ten influencers in each of the core categories. Travel accounts that exchange posts for free travel instead of a financial return did not make the list.

The 75 influencers below all have one million followers or more and charge $1,300 and up for a sponsored post. Since Hopper HQ released the list, many influencers gained more followers. The follower count on Business Insider's list is as of September 2018.

75. David Chang

Instagram handle: @davidchang

Niche: Food

Followers: 1 million

Cost per-post: $1,300

74. Kevin Curry

Instagram handle: @fitmencook

Niche: Food

Followers: 1.2 million

Cost per-post: $1,500

73. Ella Mills

Instagram handle: @deliciouslyella

Niche: Food

Followers: 1.4 million

Cost per-post: $1,600

72. Cezar Gonzalez

Instagram handle: @co_cinero

Niche: Food

Followers: 1.9 million

Cost per-post: $2,450

71. Martha Stewart

Instagram handle: @marthastweart

Niche: Food

Followers: 1.9 million

Cost per-post: $2,500

70. Joe Wicks

Instagram handle: @thebodycoach

Niche: Food

Followers: 2.3 million

Cost per-post: $2,650

69. Tara Milk Tea

Instagram handle: @taramilktea

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.1 million

Cost per-post: $3,000

68. Yolanda Gampp

Instagram handle: @yolanda_gampp

Niche: Food

Followers: 2.7 million

Cost per-post: $3,500

67. Hannes Becker

Instagram handle: @hannes_becker

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.3 million

Cost per-post: $3,600

66. Louis Cole

Instagram handle: @funforlouis

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.4 million

Cost per-post: $4,000

65. Amanda Steele

Instagram handle: @amandasteele

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 2.5 million

Cost per-post: $4,200

64. Shayla Mitchell

Instagram handle: @makeupshayla

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 2.7 million

Cost per-post: $4,400

63. Alexa Chung

Instagram handle: @alexachung

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 3.1 million

Cost per-post: $4,500

62. Rosanna Pansino

Instagram handle: @rosannapansino

Niche: Food

Followers: 3.8 million

Cost per-post: $4,500

61. Leonie Hanne

Instagram handle: @LeonieHane

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.8 million

Cost per-post: $5,000

60. Gordon Ramsey

Instagram handle: @gordongram

Niche: Food

Followers: 4.8 million

Cost per-post: $5,500

59. Alex Strohl

Instagram handle: @alexstrohl

Niche: Travel

Followers: 2 million

Cost per-post: $5,750

58. Lauren Bullen

Instagram handle: @gypsea_lust

Niche: Travel

Followers: 2.1 million

Cost per-post: $6,000

57. Aimee Song

Instagram handle: @songofstyle

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 4.9 million

Cost per-post: $7,000

56. Manny Gutierrez

Instagram handle: @mannymua733

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 4.9 million

Cost per-post: $7,900

55. Jamie Oliver

Instagram handle: @jamieoliver

Niche: Food

Followers: 6.6 million

Cost per-post: $8,000

54. Ulisses Jr

Instagram handle: @ulissesworld

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 5.4 million

Cost per-post: $8,200

53. Jack Morris

Instagram handle: @doyoutravel

Niche: Travel

Followers: 2.8 million

Cost per-post: $8,250

52. Frederico Lucia

Instagram handle: @fedez

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 6.8 million

Cost per-post: $8,500

51. Chris Burkard

Instagram handle: @chrisburkard

Niche: Travel

Followers: 3.1 million

Cost per-post: $8,800

50. Amra Olevic

Instagram handle: @amrezy

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 5.6 million

Cost per-post: $9,000

49. Mariano Di Vaio

Instagram handle: @marianodivaio

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 6.2 million

Cost per-post: $9,000

48. Paul Nicklen

Instagram handle: @paulnicklen

Niche: Travel

Followers: 4.5 million

Cost per-post: $9,250

47. Lazar Angelov

Instagram handle: @lazar_angelov_official

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 5.9 million

Cost per-post: $9,500

46. James Charles

Instagram handle: @jamescharles

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 8.2 million

Cost per-post: $9,750

45. Gracyanne Barbosa

Instagram handle: @graficial

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 6.8 million

Cost per-post: $10,000

44. Anna Nystrom

Instagram handle: @annanystrom

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 6.9 million

Cost per-post: $10,250

43. Jeffree Star

Instagram handle: @jeffreestar

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 8.4 million

Cost per-post: $10,500

42. Camila Coelho

Instagram handle: @camilacoelho

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 7.4 million

Cost per-post: $10,750

41. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Instagram handle: @rosiehw

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 8.4 million

Cost per-post: $11,500

40. Naomi Giannopoulos

Instagram handle: @vegas_nay

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 7.4 million

Cost per-post: $12,000

39. Kayla Itsines

Instagram handle: @kayla_itsines

Niche: Fitness, influencer

Followers: 10.2 million

Cost per-post: $15,000

38. Nikkie De Jager

Instagram handle: @nikkietutorials

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 11 million

Cost per-post: $15,750

37. Zoe Sugg

Instagram handle: @zoella

Niche: Beauty, influencer

Followers: 1.2 million

Cost per-post: $16,000

36. Jake Paul

Instagram handle: @jakepaul

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 11.6 million

Cost per-post: $16,500

35. Anllela Sagra

Instagram handle: @anllela_sagra

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 11 million

Cost per-post: $16,600

34. Gianluca Vacchi

Instagram handle: @gianlucavacchi

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 11.6 million

Cost per-post: $16,750

33. Logan Paul

Instagram handle: @loganpaul

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 16.6 million

Cost per-post: $17,000

32. Felix Kjellberg

Instagram handle: @pewdiepie

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 14.2 million

Cost per-post: $17,150

31. Ana Cheri

Instagram handle: @anacheri

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 11.3 million

Cost per-post: $18,000

30. Jen Selter

Instagram handle: @jenselter

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 12.4 million

Cost per-post: $19,250

29. Chiara Ferragni

Instagram handle: @chiaraferragni

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 15.1 million

Cost per-post: $19,500

28. Michelle Lewin

Instagram handle: @michelle_lewin

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 13.2 million

Cost per-post: $22,500

27. Garret & Jessica Gee

Instagram handle: @thebucketlistfamily

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.4 million

Cost per-post: $23,000

26. Cameron Dallas

Instagram handle: @camerondallas

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 21.3 million

Cost per-post: $25,000

25. Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram handle: @emrata

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 19.6 million

Cost per-post: $26,500

24. Bella Hadid

Instagram handle: @bellahadid

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 20 million

Cost per-post: $27,000

23. Sommer Ray

Instagram handle: @sommerray

Niche: Fitness, influencer

Followers: 19.1 million

Cost per-post: $29,000

22. Zach King

Instagram handle: @zachking

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 21.2 million

Cost per-post: $30,000

21. Eleonora Pons

Instagram handle: @lelepons

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 28.6 million

Cost per-post: $32,500

20. Huda Kattan

Instagram handle: @hudabeauty

Niche: Beauty, influencer

Followers: 27.4 million

Cost per-post: $33,000

19. Floyd Mayweather

Instagram handle: @floydmayweather

Niche: Sports

Followers: 21.2 million

Cost per-post: $107,000

18. Stephen Curry

Instagram handle: @stephencurry30

Niche: Sports

Followers: 22 million

Cost per-post: $110,000

17. Virat Kohli

Instagram handle: @virat.kohli

Niche: Sports

Followers: 24.1 million

Cost per-post: $120,000

16. Conor McGregor

Instagram handle: @thenotoriousmma

Niche: Sports

Followers: 26.1 million

Cost per-post: $125,000

15. Luis Suarez

Instagram handle: @luissuarez9

Niche: Sports

Followers: 29.8 million

Cost per-post: $150,000

14. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Instagram handle: @iamzlatanibrahimovic

Niche: Sports

Followers: 35.1 million

Cost per-post: $175,000

13. Gareth Bale

Instagram handle: @garethbale11

Niche: Sports

Followers: 36.3 million

Cost per-post: $185,000

12. David Beckham

Instagram handle: @davidbeckham

Niche: Sports

Followers: 51 million

Cost per-post: $300,000

11. Khloe Kardashian

Instagram handle: @khloekardashian

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 79.6 million

Cost per-post: $480,000

10. Kendall Jenner

Instagram handle: @kendalljenner

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 95.6 million

Cost per-post: $500,000

9. Lionel Messi

Instagram handle: @leomessi

Niche: Sports

Followers: 98.4 million

Cost per-post: $500,000

8. Neymar da Silva Santos Junior

Instagram handle: @neymarjr

Niche: Celebrity, sports

Followers: 102 million

Cost per-post: $600,000

7. Justin Bieber

Instagram handle: @justinbieber

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 102 million

Cost per-post: $630,000

6. Dwayne Johnson

Instagram handle: @therock

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 116 million

Cost per-post: $650,000

5. Beyonce Knowles

Instagram handle: @beyonce

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 118 million

Cost per-post: $700,000

4. Kim Kardashian West

Instagram handle: @kimkardashian

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 118 million

Cost per-post: $720,000

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram handle: @cristiano

Niche: Celebrity, sports

Followers: 142 million

Cost per-post: $750,000

2. Selena Gomez

Instagram handle: @selenagomez

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 143 million

Cost per-post: $800,000

1. Kylie Jenner

Instagram handle: @kyliejenner

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 115 million

Cost per-post: $1 million