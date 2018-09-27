Pulse.com.gh logo
The 75 celebrities and influencers who make the most money per Instagram post, ranked


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hopper HQ created an Instagram Rich List of 2018 to highlight the top influencers on the social media app — and how much they charge per sponsored post by contacting each account listed. The Kardashian-Jenner family reigns — four of the sisters made the top 10.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes $647,500 more than Martha Stewart per sponsored post. play

(BI Graphics)

  • Influencer marketing is projected to be worth between $5 billion and $10 billion by 2020.
  • Hopper HQ created an Instagram Rich List of 2018 to highlight the top influencers on the social media app and how much they charge per sponsored post.
  • Hopper HQ compiled the list using public and private data and contacted every account listed — through a manager, agent, or directly — and requested their fee for sponsored posts.
  • The Kardashian-Jenner family reigns — four of the sisters made the top 10. Kylie Jenner took the No. 1 spot with a fee of $1 million per post.

Influencer marketing is projected to be worth between $5 and $10 billion by 2020. To determine how much to charge per-post, you need to take into account followers, engagement, status, and audience.

Hopper HQ created an Instagram Rich List of 2018 to highlight the top influencers on the social media app — and how much they charge per sponsored post.

Luckily, the world's biggest celebrities don't have to put in much work building an audience — they can charge six-figure sums from the get-go. Still people who built loyal followings from the ground up — social media influencers — have become celebrities in their own right, commanding anywhere from $1,500 to $33,000 per post.

Hopper HQ categorized influencers in eight core verticals: Celebrity, lifestyle, fitness, sports, beauty, fashion, food, and travel. Hopper HQ compiled the list using public and private data and contacted every account listed — through a manager, agent, or directly — and requested their fee for sponsored posts.

The list was sorted by price for the top-ten influencers in each of the core categories. Travel accounts that exchange posts for free travel instead of a financial return did not make the list.

The 75 influencers below all have one million followers or more and charge $1,300 and up for a sponsored post. Since Hopper HQ released the list, many influencers gained more followers. The follower count on Business Insider's list is as of September 2018.

75. David Chang

David is from the United States. play

(AP)

Instagram handle: @davidchang

Niche: Food

Followers: 1 million

Cost per-post: $1,300



74. Kevin Curry

Kevin is from the United States. play

(John Sciulli/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @fitmencook

Niche: Food

Followers: 1.2 million

Cost per-post: $1,500



73. Ella Mills

Ella is from the United Kingdom. play

(Ben A. Pruchnie/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @deliciouslyella

Niche: Food

Followers: 1.4 million

Cost per-post: $1,600



72. Cezar Gonzalez

Cezar is from South America. play

(Facebook/Taikin Asian Cuisine)

Instagram handle: @co_cinero

Niche: Food

Followers: 1.9 million

Cost per-post: $2,450



71. Martha Stewart

Martha is from the United States. play

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Michaels Companies)

Instagram handle: @marthastweart

Niche: Food

Followers: 1.9 million

Cost per-post: $2,500



70. Joe Wicks

Joe is from the United Kingdom. play

(Facebook/The Body Coach)

Instagram handle: @thebodycoach

Niche: Food

Followers: 2.3 million

Cost per-post: $2,650



69. Tara Milk Tea

Tara is from Australia. play

(YouTube/Tara Milk Tea)

Instagram handle: @taramilktea

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.1 million

Cost per-post: $3,000



68. Yolanda Gampp

Instagram handle: @yolanda_gampp

Niche: Food

Followers: 2.7 million

Cost per-post: $3,500



67. Hannes Becker

Hannes is from Europe. play

(YouTube/JACK WOLFSKIN)

Instagram handle: @hannes_becker

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.3 million

Cost per-post: $3,600



66. Louis Cole

Louis is from the United States. play

(Craig Barritt/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @funforlouis

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.4 million

Cost per-post: $4,000



65. Amanda Steele

Amanda is from the United States. play

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty)

Instagram handle: @amandasteele

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 2.5 million

Cost per-post: $4,200



64. Shayla Mitchell

Shayla is from the United States. play

(Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @makeupshayla

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 2.7 million

Cost per-post: $4,400



63. Alexa Chung

Alexa is from the United States. play

(Joel Ryan/AP)

Instagram handle: @alexachung

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 3.1 million

Cost per-post: $4,500



62. Rosanna Pansino

Rosanna is from the United States. play

(Tumblr)

Instagram handle: @rosannapansino

Niche: Food

Followers: 3.8 million

Cost per-post: $4,500



61. Leonie Hanne

Leonie is from Europe. play

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty)

Instagram handle: @LeonieHane

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.8 million

Cost per-post: $5,000



60. Gordon Ramsey

Gordon is from the United Kingdom. play

(Ethan Miller/Getty)

Instagram handle: @gordongram

Niche: Food

Followers: 4.8 million

Cost per-post: $5,500



59. Alex Strohl

Alex is from Europe. play

(YouTube/CreativeLive)

Instagram handle: @alexstrohl

Niche: Travel

Followers: 2 million

Cost per-post: $5,750



58. Lauren Bullen

Lauren is from the United States. play

(Roger Kisby/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @gypsea_lust

Niche: Travel

Followers: 2.1 million

Cost per-post: $6,000



57. Aimee Song

Aimee is from the United States. play

(Francois Durand/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @songofstyle

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 4.9 million

Cost per-post: $7,000



56. Manny Gutierrez

Manny is from the United States. play

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @mannymua733

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 4.9 million

Cost per-post: $7,900



55. Jamie Oliver

Jamie is from the United Kingdom. play

(Getty / Tristan Fewings)

Instagram handle: @jamieoliver

Niche: Food

Followers: 6.6 million

Cost per-post: $8,000



54. Ulisses Jr

Instagram handle: @ulissesworld

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 5.4 million

Cost per-post: $8,200



53. Jack Morris

Jack is from the United States. play

(Youtube/ INFLOW Summits)

Instagram handle: @doyoutravel

Niche: Travel

Followers: 2.8 million

Cost per-post: $8,250



52. Frederico Lucia

Frederico is from Europe. play

(Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @fedez

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 6.8 million

Cost per-post: $8,500



51. Chris Burkard

Chris is from the United States. play

(Facebook/Chris Burkard Photography)

Instagram handle: @chrisburkard

Niche: Travel

Followers: 3.1 million

Cost per-post: $8,800



50. Amra Olevic

Amra is from the United States. play

(Monica Schipper/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @amrezy

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 5.6 million

Cost per-post: $9,000



49. Mariano Di Vaio

Mariano is from Europe. play

(Andreas Rentz/Getty)

Instagram handle: @marianodivaio

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 6.2 million

Cost per-post: $9,000



48. Paul Nicklen

Paul is from the United Kingdom. play

(Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @paulnicklen

Niche: Travel

Followers: 4.5 million

Cost per-post: $9,250



47. Lazar Angelov

Lazar is from Europe. play

(Facebook/Lazar Angelov)

Instagram handle: @lazar_angelov_official

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 5.9 million

Cost per-post: $9,500



46. James Charles

James is from the United States. play

(Facebook/James Charles)

Instagram handle: @jamescharles

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 8.2 million

Cost per-post: $9,750



45. Gracyanne Barbosa

Gracyanne Is from South America. play

(Facebook/Gracyanne Barbosa)

Instagram handle: @graficial

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 6.8 million

Cost per-post: $10,000



44. Anna Nystrom

Anna is from Europe. play

(Facebook/Anna Nystrom)

Instagram handle: @annanystrom

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 6.9 million

Cost per-post: $10,250



43. Jeffree Star

Jeffree is from the United States. play

(Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @jeffreestar

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 8.4 million

Cost per-post: $10,500



42. Camila Coelho

Camila is from South America. play

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty)

Instagram handle: @camilacoelho

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 7.4 million

Cost per-post: $10,750



41. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie is from the United Kingdom. play

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty)

Instagram handle: @rosiehw

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 8.4 million

Cost per-post: $11,500



40. Naomi Giannopoulos

Instagram handle: @vegas_nay

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 7.4 million

Cost per-post: $12,000



39. Kayla Itsines

Kayla is from Australia. play

Kayla is from Australia.

(Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @kayla_itsines

Niche: Fitness, influencer

Followers: 10.2 million

Cost per-post: $15,000



38. Nikkie De Jager

Instagram handle: @nikkietutorials

Niche: Beauty

Followers: 11 million

Cost per-post: $15,750



37. Zoe Sugg

Zoe is from the United Kingdom. play

(YouTube/Zoella)

Instagram handle: @zoella

Niche: Beauty, influencer

Followers: 1.2 million

Cost per-post: $16,000



36. Jake Paul

Jake is from the United States. play

(Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Instagram handle: @jakepaul

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 11.6 million

Cost per-post: $16,500



35. Anllela Sagra

Instagram handle: @anllela_sagra

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 11 million

Cost per-post: $16,600



34. Gianluca Vacchi

Instagram handle: @gianlucavacchi

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 11.6 million

Cost per-post: $16,750



33. Logan Paul

Logan is from the United States. play

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Instagram handle: @loganpaul

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 16.6 million

Cost per-post: $17,000



32. Felix Kjellberg

Felix is from Europe. play

(YouTube)

Instagram handle: @pewdiepie

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 14.2 million

Cost per-post: $17,150



31. Ana Cheri

Ana is from the United States. play

(Christian Petersen/Getty)

Instagram handle: @anacheri

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 11.3 million

Cost per-post: $18,000



30. Jen Selter

Jen is from the United States. play

(David Becker/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @jenselter

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 12.4 million

Cost per-post: $19,250



29. Chiara Ferragni

Chiara is from Europe. play

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty)

Instagram handle: @chiaraferragni

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 15.1 million

Cost per-post: $19,500



28. Michelle Lewin

Michelle is from South America. play

(Frazer Harrison / Getty)

Instagram handle: @michelle_lewin

Niche: Fitness

Followers: 13.2 million

Cost per-post: $22,500



27. Garret & Jessica Gee

The Bucket List Family in Dubai. play

(Courtesy of The Bucket List Family)

Instagram handle: @thebucketlistfamily

Niche: Travel

Followers: 1.4 million

Cost per-post: $23,000



26. Cameron Dallas

Cameron is from the United States. play

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @camerondallas

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 21.3 million

Cost per-post: $25,000



25. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily is from the United States. play

(Jason Merritt/Getty)

Instagram handle: @emrata

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 19.6 million

Cost per-post: $26,500



24. Bella Hadid

Instagram handle: @bellahadid

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 20 million

Cost per-post: $27,000



23. Sommer Ray

Sommer is from the United States. play

(Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @sommerray

Niche: Fitness, influencer

Followers: 19.1 million

Cost per-post: $29,000



22. Zach King

Zach is from the United States. play

(Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @zachking

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 21.2 million

Cost per-post: $30,000



21. Eleonora Pons

Instagram handle: @lelepons

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 28.6 million

Cost per-post: $32,500



20. Huda Kattan

Huda is from the United States. play

(Courtesy of Huda Beauty)

Instagram handle: @hudabeauty

Niche: Beauty, influencer

Followers: 27.4 million

Cost per-post: $33,000



19. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd is from the United States. play

(Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @floydmayweather

Niche: Sports

Followers: 21.2 million

Cost per-post: $107,000



18. Stephen Curry

Stephen is from the United States play

(Abbie Parr/Getty)

Instagram handle: @stephencurry30

Niche: Sports

Followers: 22 million

Cost per-post: $110,000



17. Virat Kohli

Virat is from South Asia play

(Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @virat.kohli

Niche: Sports

Followers: 24.1 million

Cost per-post: $120,000



16. Conor McGregor

Conor is from the United Kingdom. play

(Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @thenotoriousmma

Niche: Sports

Followers: 26.1 million

Cost per-post: $125,000



15. Luis Suarez

Luis is from South America play

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @luissuarez9

Niche: Sports

Followers: 29.8 million

Cost per-post: $150,000



14. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan is from Europe. play

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @iamzlatanibrahimovic

Niche: Sports

Followers: 35.1 million

Cost per-post: $175,000



13. Gareth Bale

Gareth is from the United Kingdom. play

(David Ramos/Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @garethbale11

Niche: Sports

Followers: 36.3 million

Cost per-post: $185,000



12. David Beckham

David is from the United Kingdom. play

(Getty/Lintao Zhang)

Instagram handle: @davidbeckham

Niche: Sports

Followers: 51 million

Cost per-post: $300,000



11. Khloe Kardashian

Instagram handle: @khloekardashian

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 79.6 million

Cost per-post: $480,000



10. Kendall Jenner

Kendall is from the United States. play

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @kendalljenner

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 95.6 million

Cost per-post: $500,000



9. Lionel Messi

Lionel is from South America. play

(Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @leomessi

Niche: Sports

Followers: 98.4 million

Cost per-post: $500,000



8. Neymar da Silva Santos Junior

Neymar is from South America. play

(Alexandre Schneider/Stringer/Getty)

Instagram handle: @neymarjr

Niche: Celebrity, sports

Followers: 102 million

Cost per-post: $600,000



7. Justin Bieber

Justin is from Canada. play

(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty)

Instagram handle: @justinbieber

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 102 million

Cost per-post: $630,000



6. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne is from the United States. play

(Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Instagram handle: @therock

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 116 million

Cost per-post: $650,000



5. Beyonce Knowles

Beyonce is from the United States. play

(Kevin Winter/Getty)

Instagram handle: @beyonce

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 118 million

Cost per-post: $700,000



4. Kim Kardashian West

Instagram handle: @kimkardashian

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 118 million

Cost per-post: $720,000



3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano is from Europe. play

(Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @cristiano

Niche: Celebrity, sports

Followers: 142 million

Cost per-post: $750,000



2. Selena Gomez

Selena is from the United States. play

(Frazer Harrison/Getty)

Instagram handle: @selenagomez

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 143 million

Cost per-post: $800,000



1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie is from the United States. play

(Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @kyliejenner

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 115 million

Cost per-post: $1 million



