The new report titled, “Global Wealth Migration Review," states that global wealth has risen by 26% over the past 10 years (from $161 trillion at the end of 2018 to $204 trillion at the end of 2018), assisted by strong wealth growth in Asia.
ALSO READ: These are the 10 wealthiest cities in Africa
According to the report, high growth rates were recorded in countries with high-income markets such as New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and Israel.
Here are the top performing wealth markets in Africa over the period
- Mauritius 124%
- Ethiopia 102%
- Kenya 64%
- Ghana 51%
- Botswana 46%
Worst wealth markets in Africa
- Egypt -10%
- Nigeria -4%
New World Wealth is a global market research group based in Johannesburg, South Africa sponsored by AfrAsia Bank. The report excludes war-torn countries such as Libya, Syria and Iraq due to lack of reliable data.