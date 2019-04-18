The new report titled, “Global Wealth Migration Review," states that global wealth has risen by 26% over the past 10 years (from $161 trillion at the end of 2018 to $204 trillion at the end of 2018), assisted by strong wealth growth in Asia.

According to the report, high growth rates were recorded in countries with high-income markets such as New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and Israel.

Here are the top performing wealth markets in Africa over the period

Mauritius 124%

Ethiopia 102%

Kenya 64%

Ghana 51%

Botswana 46%

Worst wealth markets in Africa

Egypt -10%

Nigeria -4%

New World Wealth is a global market research group based in Johannesburg, South Africa sponsored by AfrAsia Bank. The report excludes war-torn countries such as Libya, Syria and Iraq due to lack of reliable data.