Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance The best time to book flights to just about anywhere in the world

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The best time to book a flight depends on which region of the world you're traveling to. CheapAir analyzed airfare trends and found how far in advance you should book flights to each region.

Don't wait until the last minute to book your ticket. play

Don't wait until the last minute to book your ticket.

(Prasit Rodphan/Shutterstock)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • The best time to book a flight depends on where you're traveling.
  • CheapAir analyzed airfare trends and found how far in advance you should book flights to each region.
  • For flights from the US to the Caribbean, you should book almost seven months in advance, while 66 days is enough time for flights to Canada.

Experienced travelers know not to wait until the last minute to book international flights. Although every once in a while you might find a miracle deal at the eleventh hour, for the most part, waiting until the last minute usually ends with you paying significantly more than if you had booked earlier.

But when exactly is the best time to buy for the cheapest airfare? The answer, it turns out, depends on which region of the world you're traveling to.

Budget travel site CheapAir analyzed years of airfare trends and found the best time to book flights from the US to each region of the world. CheapAir found that for domestic flights or for flights to Canada or Mexico, you can safely wait until just about two months before without airfare climbing to lofty heights. Meanwhile, if you're planning on traveling to the Caribbean, the Middle East, or the South Pacific, you're best off booking a full six months or more in advance.

Check out the graphic below to see when you should book your flight from the US.

null play

null

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance The $600 billion reason why China's stock market crash might get...bullet
2 Finance Tesla slides after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)bullet
3 Finance How Kenyan taxpayers are about to lose $170 million to Swiss...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Finance How Kenya is missing out on billions as mines of precious Tsavorite which fetches as much as $8,000 per carat lay idle
Residents in 10 states spend over $300 a year on lottery tickets.
Finance The Mega Millions jackpot is at a record-high $1.6 billion — here's which states spend the most buying lottery tickets
The Mega Millions jackpot is offering its biggest prize ever: $1.6 billion.
Finance The record-high Mega Millions jackpot is worth $1.6 billion — here are 3 things you should do if you win
Engineering worker
Finance Jacobs Engineering is unloading its energy and resources business for $3.3 billion (JEC)
X
Advertisement