Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a longtime opponent of legal marijuana, resigned Wednesday as attorney general.

The cannabis producer Tilray surged 30% on the news.

Michigan became the 10th US state to legalize marijuana for recreational use, as voters passed the measure in the 2018 midterm elections.

Sessions resignation could be good news for the crusade for legal marijuana, depending on who Trump picks as his replacement.

"At your request, I am submitting my resignation," Sessions said in his resignation letter, adding that it came at the request of President Donald Trump.

Sessions resignation could be good news for the crusade for legal marijuana, depending on who Trump picks as his replacement.

In January, Sessions rescinded an Obama-era policy directing the Justice Department to keep its hands off of state-legal cannabis. The Justice Department's new guidance leaves it up to federal prosecutors to decide how aggressively to pursue cannabis.

On Tuesday, Michigan became the 10th US state, along with Washington DC, to legalize marijuana for recreational use during. Thirty-three states and Washington DC allow medical marijuana.

