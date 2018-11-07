Pulse.com.gh logo
Finance The cannabis producer Tilray is going bananas after Jeff Sessions resigns as attorney general (TLRY)

Tilray play

Tilray

(Markets Insider)

The cannabis producer Tilray exploded 30% Wednesday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a longtime opponent of legal marijuana, resigned as attorney general after months of speculation about his future.

"At your request, I am submitting my resignation," Sessions said in his resignation letter, adding that it came at the request of President Donald Trump.

Sessions resignation could be good news for the crusade for legal marijuana, depending on who Trump picks as his replacement.

In January, Sessions rescinded an Obama-era policy directing the Justice Department to keep its hands off of state-legal cannabis. The Justice Department's new guidance leaves it up to federal prosecutors to decide how aggressively to pursue cannabis.

On Tuesday, Michigan became the 10th US state, along with Washington DC, to legalize marijuana for recreational use during. Thirty-three states and Washington DC allow medical marijuana.

The story is developing...

