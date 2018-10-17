news

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $848 million.

That's life-changing cash.

Just for fun, check out some of the over-the-top luxuries a winner, or winners, could afford.

Life could change for one — or even a few — lucky people in a matter of moments.

As of Wednesday morning, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $848 million — its highest jackpot ever. The Powerball jackpot reached $345 million. Combined, the two jackpots are worth over $1 billion.

With that much cash on hand, some of the world's finest luxuries suddenly become attainable. (After you take the proper steps to secure your cash, of course.)

Below, check out eight over-the-top purchases the lottery winner could make, from multi-million dollar real estate to once-in-a-lifetime travel excursions.

Make a trip to Ibiza, Spain, to enjoy the most expensive tasting menu in the world at the Hard Rock Hotel. A 13-course dinner for two costs $3,266 and includes DIY cocktails, 360-degree projections, neon dining tables, and dishes that incorporate experimental techniques. Stay in the hotel's Rockstar Suite for about $4,200 a night.

Source: Business Insider, Hard Rock Hotel, Ibiza

You could buy not one, but two ranches for $50 million. Together, they represent the ultimate luxury Western lifestyle spanning about 7,100 acres with a swimming pool and sauna, an art museum, shooting ranges, tennis courts, and world-class equestrian facilities.

Source: Business Insider

Of course you'll need staff to maintain your new place (or places). A team of basic domestic staff —a butler, housekeeper, and chef — can cost at least $245,000 a year. Add a driver, nanny, and personal assistant and you're up to $460,000 annually.

Source: Business Insider

If you'd rather spend your winnings on travel, reserve a spot on the Tiger Tour, an exclusive luxury travel experience created by hedge fund manager Julian Robertson. For $28,000 per person, vacationers can see both New Zealand's North and South Islands over the course of nine nights on Robertson's three properties. The itinerary includes golfing, helicopter tours, and spa treatments.

Source: Business Insider

If you prefer the snow, you can buy in to Cimarron Mountain Club in Colorado, an exclusive ski resort only open to 13 members (there are seven spots left) who pay at least $2.65 million plus annual fees of $62,000 for private access to the 1,750-acre wilderness area. You can build a chalet, but no "mega-mansions" allowed.

Source: Business Insider

Shuttle to and from your new winter getaway for good with the Bombardier Global 7000 private jet with a price tag of $72.8 million. It's one of the most impressive jets in the air with a maximum range of more than 8,500 miles, seating for up to 19 passengers, an entertainment suite, and a master bedroom.

Source: Business Insider

If you're into jewelry, make like the fastest man on earth and buy a watch from Olympian Usain Bolt's collection for Hublot. The entire collection is made from gold and crystal. The Hublot Big Bang UNICO costs a cool $42,000.

Source: Business Insider

Ring in 2019 in style and luxury at the Knickerbocker Hotel in New York's Times Square. A private box with open bar, food, and heaters, accommodates 12-25 guests and ranges from $70,000 and $125,000.

Source: StubHub