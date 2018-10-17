Pulse.com.gh logo
The combined jackpots for the next Powerball and Mega Millions are over $1 billion — here are 8 over-the-top things you could buy if you won

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $848 million — and combined with the Powerball jackpot, there's over $1 billion on the line. That's life-changing cash. Just for fun, check out some of the over-the-top luxuries a winner, or winners, could afford.

  • The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $848 million.
  • That's life-changing cash.
  • Just for fun, check out some of the over-the-top luxuries a winner, or winners, could afford.

Life could change for one — or even a few — lucky people in a matter of moments.

As of Wednesday morning, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $848 million — its highest jackpot ever. The Powerball jackpot reached $345 million. Combined, the two jackpots are worth over $1 billion.

With that much cash on hand, some of the world's finest luxuries suddenly become attainable. (After you take the proper steps to secure your cash, of course.)

Below, check out eight over-the-top purchases the lottery winner could make, from multi-million dollar real estate to once-in-a-lifetime travel excursions.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

