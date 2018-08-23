The cost difference between living on- and off-campus in the 48 biggest college towns in America, ranked

news

With the cost of college already at an all-time high, is it more affordable to live on campus or off campus?

Trulia recently took a look at how much it costs to live on campus and off campus in 48 of America's biggest college towns.

In more than half of the places, it was either the same price or cheaper to live off campus, with an average savings of $219 a month — but there are a few caveats.

The cost of college has already reached an all-time high — and while many worry about the price tag of tuition, they often overlook the expense of a place to live.

But what's more affordable — the dorm room on campus or an apartment off campus? Well, that answer depends on which college you attend and which college town you're living in.

Trulia recently took a look at how much it costs to live on campus and off campus in 48 of America's biggest college towns. To determine this list, Trulia chose US Census-defined places of at least 45,000 people, 20% of which were enrolled in college or graduate school.

Consulting the website of the largest college or university in each place, the site then calculated on-campus housing costs for a full nine-month academic year based on monthly or per-semester rates, excluding meal plans where possible.

Trulia then compared on-campus monthly housing costs to the median estimated monthly cost of a two-bedroom home in a 12-month rental in each place, assuming the cost was split in half between two roommates and divided over nine months to match the academic year.

In more than half of the places, it was either the same price or cheaper to live off campus, with an average savings of $219 a month for those with a roommate. However, eight of these places include meal plans in the on-campus housing costs — if removed, that brings the average savings down to $146 a month. And, most utilities aren't included in off-campus rentals, which could lessen the savings once factored in.

For the 20 places where on-campus housing was more affordable, students would save an average of $221 a month. Note that none of these included a meal plan.

Below, see how much it costs to live on- and off-campus in America's biggest college towns. Starred on-campus monthly housing costs indicate that a meal plan was included in the estimate.

48. Kansas State University — Manhattan, Kansas

Off-campus median monthly rent: $667

On-campus monthly housing cost: $667

Cost difference: $0

47. University of Wisconsin-Madison — Madison, Wisconsin

Off-campus median monthly rent: $865

On-campus monthly housing cost: $866*

Cost difference: $1

* includes meal plan

46. California State University Chico — Chico, California

Off-campus median monthly rent: $860

On-campus monthly housing cost: $868

Cost difference: $8

45. University of Kansas — Lawrence, Kansas

Off-campus median monthly rent: $694

On-campus monthly housing cost: $676

Cost difference: $18

44. University of Iowa — Iowa City, Iowa

Off-campus median monthly rent: $753

On-campus monthly housing cost: $771

Cost difference: $18

43. Oregon State University — Corvallis, Oregon

Off-campus median monthly rent: $967

On-campus monthly housing cost: $988

Cost difference: $21

42. University of Arkansas — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Off-campus median monthly rent: $693

On-campus monthly housing cost: $670

Cost difference: $23

41. Liberty University — Lynchburg, Virginia

Off-campus median monthly rent: $535

On-campus monthly housing cost: $511

Cost difference: $24

40. University of Michigan — Ann Arbor, Michigan

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,193

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,222*

Cost difference: $29

* includes meal plan

39. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Off-campus median monthly rent: $873

On-campus monthly housing cost: $907

Cost difference: $34

38. Arizona State University — Tempe, Arizona

Off-campus median monthly rent: $825

On-campus monthly housing cost: $861

Cost difference: $36

37. Indiana University, Bloomington — Bloomington, Indiana

Off-campus median monthly rent: $733

On-campus monthly housing cost: $774

Cost difference: $41

36. University of Florida — Gainesville, Florida

Off-campus median monthly rent: $641

On-campus monthly housing cost: $687

Cost difference: $46

35. Excelsior College — Albany, New York

Off-campus median monthly rent: $923

On-campus monthly housing cost: $976

Cost difference: $53

34. Harvard University — Cambridge, Massachusetts

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,787

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,733

Cost difference: $54

33. Western Michigan University — Kalamazoo, Michigan

Off-campus median monthly rent: $665

On-campus monthly housing cost: $581

Cost difference: $84

32. Western Kentucky University — Bowling Green, Kentucky

Off-campus median monthly rent: $585

On-campus monthly housing cost: $498

Cost difference: $87

31. Western Washington University — Bellingham, Washington

Off-campus median monthly rent: $991

On-campus monthly housing cost: $884

Cost difference: $107

30. Auburn University — Auburn, Alabama

Off-campus median monthly rent: $689

On-campus monthly housing cost: $798

Cost difference: $109

29. Texas A&M University — College Station, Texas

Off-campus median monthly rent: $760

On-campus monthly housing cost: $875

Cost difference: $115

28. University of North Dakota — Grand Forks, North Dakota

Off-campus median monthly rent: $728

On-campus monthly housing cost: $600

Cost difference: $128

27. University of Missouri — Columbia, Missouri

Off-campus median monthly rent: $603

On-campus monthly housing cost: $736

Cost difference: $133

26. East Carolina University — Greenville, North Carolina

Off-campus median monthly rent: $479

On-campus monthly housing cost: $613

Cost difference: $134

25. University of Georgia — Athens, Georgia

Off-campus median monthly rent: $630

On-campus monthly housing cost: $778

Cost difference: $148

24. Texas State University — San Marcos, Texas

Off-campus median monthly rent: $825

On-campus monthly housing cost: $978

Cost difference: $153

23. Iowa State University —Ames, Iowa

Off-campus median monthly rent: $711

On-campus monthly housing cost: $528

Cost difference: $183

22. University of Alabama — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Off-campus median monthly rent: $741

On-campus monthly housing cost: $556

Cost difference: $185

21. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse — La Crosse, Wisconsin

Off-campus median monthly rent: $633

On-campus monthly housing cost: $425

Cost difference: $208

20. Towson University — Towson, Maryland

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,054

On-campus monthly housing cost: $807

Cost difference: $247

19. Brigham Young University — Provo, Utah

Off-campus median monthly rent: $693

On-campus monthly housing cost: $417

Cost difference: $276

18. Florida State University — Tallahassee, Florida

Off-campus median monthly rent: $593

On-campus monthly housing cost: $875

Cost difference: $282

17. University of California Santa Cruz — Santa Cruz, California

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,955

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,670

Cost difference: $285

16. Rutgers University — New Brunswick, New Jersey

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,173

On-campus monthly housing cost: $860

Cost difference: $313

15. Oklahoma State University — Stillwater, Oklahoma

Off-campus median monthly rent: $560

On-campus monthly housing cost: $876

Cost difference: $316

14. Illinois State University — Normal, Illinois

Off-campus median monthly rent: $597

On-campus monthly housing cost: $921

Cost difference: $324

13. University of North Texas — Denton, Texas

Off-campus median monthly rent: $922

On-campus monthly housing cost: $567

Cost difference: $355

12. University of California, Berkeley — Berkeley, California

Off-campus median monthly rent: $2,263

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,861

Cost difference: $402

11. University of California, Davis — Davis, California

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,229

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,633*

Cost difference: $404

* includes meal plan

10. Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,027

On-campus monthly housing cost: $620

Cost difference: $407

9. University of Colorado, Boulder — Boulder, Colorado

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,296

On-campus monthly housing cost: $888

Cost difference: $408

8. Colorado State University — Fort Collins, Colorado

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,026

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,444*

Cost difference: $418

* includes meal plan

7. University of South Carolina — Columbia, South Carolina

Off-campus median monthly rent: $551

On-campus monthly housing cost: $975

Cost difference: $424

6. James Madison University — Harrisonburg, Virginia

Off-campus median monthly rent: $659

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,121*

Cost difference: $462

* includes meal plan

5. Michigan State University — Lansing and East Lansing, Michigan

Off-campus median monthly rent: $620

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,141

Cost difference: $521

4. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — Champaign, Illinois

Off-campus median monthly rent: $671

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,218*

Cost difference: $547

* includes meal plan

3. California Polytechnic State University — San Luis Obispo, California

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,553

On-campus monthly housing cost: $917

Cost difference: $636

2. University of Oklahoma — Norman, Oklahoma

Off-campus median monthly rent: $566

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,221*

Cost difference: $655

* includes meal plan

1. Ball State University — Muncie, Indiana

Off-campus median monthly rent: $399

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,106*

Cost difference: $707

* includes meal plan