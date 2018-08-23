Pulse.com.gh logo
The cost difference between living on- and off-campus in the 48 biggest college towns in America, ranked


Is it more affordable to live on campus or off campus during college? Trulia recently took a look at how much it costs to live on campus and off campus in America's biggest college towns. See how much you might be paying for housing during college.

(Jordan Silverman/Getty Images)

  • With the cost of college already at an all-time high, is it more affordable to live on campus or off campus?
  • Trulia recently took a look at how much it costs to live on campus and off campus in 48 of America's biggest college towns.
  • In more than half of the places, it was either the same price or cheaper to live off campus, with an average savings of $219 a month — but there are a few caveats.

The cost of college has already reached an all-time high — and while many worry about the price tag of tuition, they often overlook the expense of a place to live.

But what's more affordable — the dorm room on campus or an apartment off campus? Well, that answer depends on which college you attend and which college town you're living in.

Trulia recently took a look at how much it costs to live on campus and off campus in 48 of America's biggest college towns. To determine this list, Trulia chose US Census-defined places of at least 45,000 people, 20% of which were enrolled in college or graduate school.

Consulting the website of the largest college or university in each place, the site then calculated on-campus housing costs for a full nine-month academic year based on monthly or per-semester rates, excluding meal plans where possible.

Trulia then compared on-campus monthly housing costs to the median estimated monthly cost of a two-bedroom home in a 12-month rental in each place, assuming the cost was split in half between two roommates and divided over nine months to match the academic year.

In more than half of the places, it was either the same price or cheaper to live off campus, with an average savings of $219 a month for those with a roommate. However, eight of these places include meal plans in the on-campus housing costs — if removed, that brings the average savings down to $146 a month. And, most utilities aren't included in off-campus rentals, which could lessen the savings once factored in.

For the 20 places where on-campus housing was more affordable, students would save an average of $221 a month. Note that none of these included a meal plan.

Below, see how much it costs to live on- and off-campus in America's biggest college towns. Starred on-campus monthly housing costs indicate that a meal plan was included in the estimate.

48. Kansas State University — Manhattan, Kansas

48. Kansas State University — Manhattan, Kansas play

48. Kansas State University — Manhattan, Kansas

(Kansas State University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $667

On-campus monthly housing cost: $667

Cost difference: $0



47. University of Wisconsin-Madison — Madison, Wisconsin

47. University of Wisconsin-Madison — Madison, Wisconsin play

47. University of Wisconsin-Madison — Madison, Wisconsin

(youngryand/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $865

On-campus monthly housing cost: $866*

Cost difference: $1

* includes meal plan



46. California State University Chico — Chico, California

46. California State University Chico — Chico, California play

46. California State University Chico — Chico, California

(California State University Chico/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $860

On-campus monthly housing cost: $868

Cost difference: $8



45. University of Kansas — Lawrence, Kansas

45. University of Kansas — Lawrence, Kansas play

45. University of Kansas — Lawrence, Kansas

(Jeff Zehnder/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $694

On-campus monthly housing cost: $676

Cost difference: $18



44. University of Iowa — Iowa City, Iowa

44. University of Iowa — Iowa City, Iowa play

44. University of Iowa — Iowa City, Iowa

(David Harmantas/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $753

On-campus monthly housing cost: $771

Cost difference: $18



43. Oregon State University — Corvallis, Oregon

43. Oregon State University — Corvallis, Oregon play

43. Oregon State University — Corvallis, Oregon

(cpaulfell/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $967

On-campus monthly housing cost: $988

Cost difference: $21



42. University of Arkansas — Fayetteville, Arkansas

42. University of Arkansas — Fayetteville, Arkansas play

42. University of Arkansas — Fayetteville, Arkansas

(Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $693

On-campus monthly housing cost: $670

Cost difference: $23



41. Liberty University — Lynchburg, Virginia

41. Liberty University — Lynchburg, Virginia play

41. Liberty University — Lynchburg, Virginia

(Liberty University)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $535

On-campus monthly housing cost: $511

Cost difference: $24



40. University of Michigan — Ann Arbor, Michigan

40. University of Michigan — Ann Arbor, Michigan play

40. University of Michigan — Ann Arbor, Michigan

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,193

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,222*

Cost difference: $29

* includes meal plan



39. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — Chapel Hill, North Carolina

39. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — Chapel Hill, North Carolina play

39. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — Chapel Hill, North Carolina

(ying/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $873

On-campus monthly housing cost: $907

Cost difference: $34



38. Arizona State University — Tempe, Arizona

38. Arizona State University — Tempe, Arizona play

38. Arizona State University — Tempe, Arizona

(Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $825

On-campus monthly housing cost: $861

Cost difference: $36



37. Indiana University, Bloomington — Bloomington, Indiana

37. Indiana University, Bloomington — Bloomington, Indiana play

37. Indiana University, Bloomington — Bloomington, Indiana

(Facebook/Indiana University)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $733

On-campus monthly housing cost: $774

Cost difference: $41



36. University of Florida — Gainesville, Florida

36. University of Florida — Gainesville, Florida play

36. University of Florida — Gainesville, Florida

(University of Florida/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $641

On-campus monthly housing cost: $687

Cost difference: $46



35. Excelsior College — Albany, New York

35. Excelsior College — Albany, New York play

35. Excelsior College — Albany, New York

(Excelsior College/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $923

On-campus monthly housing cost: $976

Cost difference: $53



34. Harvard University — Cambridge, Massachusetts

34. Harvard University — Cambridge, Massachusetts play

34. Harvard University — Cambridge, Massachusetts

(Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,787

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,733

Cost difference: $54



33. Western Michigan University — Kalamazoo, Michigan

33. Western Michigan University — Kalamazoo, Michigan play

33. Western Michigan University — Kalamazoo, Michigan

(Western Michigan University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $665

On-campus monthly housing cost: $581

Cost difference: $84



32. Western Kentucky University — Bowling Green, Kentucky

32. Western Kentucky University — Bowling Green, Kentucky play

32. Western Kentucky University — Bowling Green, Kentucky

(Western Kentucky University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $585

On-campus monthly housing cost: $498

Cost difference: $87



31. Western Washington University — Bellingham, Washington

31. Western Washington University — Bellingham, Washington play

31. Western Washington University — Bellingham, Washington

(Western Washington University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $991

On-campus monthly housing cost: $884

Cost difference: $107



30. Auburn University — Auburn, Alabama

30. Auburn University — Auburn, Alabama play

30. Auburn University — Auburn, Alabama

(Rob Hainer/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $689

On-campus monthly housing cost: $798

Cost difference: $109



29. Texas A&M University — College Station, Texas

29. Texas A&amp;M University — College Station, Texas play

29. Texas A&M University — College Station, Texas

(Tricia Daniel/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $760

On-campus monthly housing cost: $875

Cost difference: $115



28. University of North Dakota — Grand Forks, North Dakota

28. University of North Dakota — Grand Forks, North Dakota play

28. University of North Dakota — Grand Forks, North Dakota

(Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $728

On-campus monthly housing cost: $600

Cost difference: $128



27. University of Missouri — Columbia, Missouri

27. University of Missouri — Columbia, Missouri play

27. University of Missouri — Columbia, Missouri

(STLJB/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $603

On-campus monthly housing cost: $736

Cost difference: $133



26. East Carolina University — Greenville, North Carolina

26. East Carolina University — Greenville, North Carolina play

26. East Carolina University — Greenville, North Carolina

(East Carolina University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $479

On-campus monthly housing cost: $613

Cost difference: $134



25. University of Georgia — Athens, Georgia

25. University of Georgia — Athens, Georgia play

25. University of Georgia — Athens, Georgia

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $630

On-campus monthly housing cost: $778

Cost difference: $148



24. Texas State University — San Marcos, Texas

24. Texas State University — San Marcos, Texas play

24. Texas State University — San Marcos, Texas

(Texas State University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $825

On-campus monthly housing cost: $978

Cost difference: $153



23. Iowa State University —Ames, Iowa

23. Iowa State University —Ames, Iowa play

23. Iowa State University —Ames, Iowa

(Iowa State University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $711

On-campus monthly housing cost: $528

Cost difference: $183



22. University of Alabama — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

22. University of Alabama — Tuscaloosa, Alabama play

22. University of Alabama — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $741

On-campus monthly housing cost: $556

Cost difference: $185



21. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse — La Crosse, Wisconsin

21. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse — La Crosse, Wisconsin play

21. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse — La Crosse, Wisconsin

(University of Wisconsin-La Crosse/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $633

On-campus monthly housing cost: $425

Cost difference: $208



20. Towson University — Towson, Maryland

20. Towson University — Towson, Maryland play

20. Towson University — Towson, Maryland

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,054

On-campus monthly housing cost: $807

Cost difference: $247



19. Brigham Young University — Provo, Utah

19. Brigham Young University — Provo, Utah play

19. Brigham Young University — Provo, Utah

(Action Sports Photography/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $693

On-campus monthly housing cost: $417

Cost difference: $276



18. Florida State University — Tallahassee, Florida

18. Florida State University — Tallahassee, Florida play

18. Florida State University — Tallahassee, Florida

(Bryan Pollard/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $593

On-campus monthly housing cost: $875

Cost difference: $282



17. University of California Santa Cruz — Santa Cruz, California

17. University of California Santa Cruz — Santa Cruz, California play

17. University of California Santa Cruz — Santa Cruz, California

(Matthew Corley/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,955

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,670

Cost difference: $285



16. Rutgers University — New Brunswick, New Jersey

16. Rutgers University — New Brunswick, New Jersey play

16. Rutgers University — New Brunswick, New Jersey

(Rutgers University/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,173

On-campus monthly housing cost: $860

Cost difference: $313



15. Oklahoma State University — Stillwater, Oklahoma

15. Oklahoma State University — Stillwater, Oklahoma play

15. Oklahoma State University — Stillwater, Oklahoma

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $560

On-campus monthly housing cost: $876

Cost difference: $316



14. Illinois State University — Normal, Illinois

14. Illinois State University — Normal, Illinois play

14. Illinois State University — Normal, Illinois

(Illinois State University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $597

On-campus monthly housing cost: $921

Cost difference: $324



13. University of North Texas — Denton, Texas

13. University of North Texas — Denton, Texas play

13. University of North Texas — Denton, Texas

(University of North Texas/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $922

On-campus monthly housing cost: $567

Cost difference: $355



12. University of California, Berkeley — Berkeley, California

12. University of California, Berkeley — Berkeley, California play

12. University of California, Berkeley — Berkeley, California

(Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $2,263

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,861

Cost difference: $402



11. University of California, Davis — Davis, California

11. University of California, Davis — Davis, California play

11. University of California, Davis — Davis, California

(UC Davis/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,229

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,633*

Cost difference: $404

* includes meal plan



10. Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona

10. Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona play

10. Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona

(Northern Arizona University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,027

On-campus monthly housing cost: $620

Cost difference: $407



9. University of Colorado, Boulder — Boulder, Colorado

9. University of Colorado, Boulder — Boulder, Colorado play

9. University of Colorado, Boulder — Boulder, Colorado

(Facebook/University of Colorado-Boulder)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,296

On-campus monthly housing cost: $888

Cost difference: $408



8. Colorado State University — Fort Collins, Colorado

8. Colorado State University — Fort Collins, Colorado play

8. Colorado State University — Fort Collins, Colorado

(Colorado State University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,026

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,444*

Cost difference: $418

* includes meal plan



7. University of South Carolina — Columbia, South Carolina

7. University of South Carolina — Columbia, South Carolina play

7. University of South Carolina — Columbia, South Carolina

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $551

On-campus monthly housing cost: $975

Cost difference: $424



6. James Madison University — Harrisonburg, Virginia

6. James Madison University — Harrisonburg, Virginia play

6. James Madison University — Harrisonburg, Virginia

(By ThePhotosite/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $659

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,121*

Cost difference: $462

* includes meal plan



5. Michigan State University — Lansing and East Lansing, Michigan

5. Michigan State University — Lansing and East Lansing, Michigan play

5. Michigan State University — Lansing and East Lansing, Michigan

(Michigan State University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $620

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,141

Cost difference: $521



4. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — Champaign, Illinois

4. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — Champaign, Illinois play

4. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — Champaign, Illinois

(University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $671

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,218*

Cost difference: $547

* includes meal plan



3. California Polytechnic State University — San Luis Obispo, California

3. California Polytechnic State University — San Luis Obispo, California play

3. California Polytechnic State University — San Luis Obispo, California

(California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly)/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $1,553

On-campus monthly housing cost: $917

Cost difference: $636



2. University of Oklahoma — Norman, Oklahoma

2. University of Oklahoma — Norman, Oklahoma play

2. University of Oklahoma — Norman, Oklahoma

(Gau Meo/Shutterstock)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $566

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,221*

Cost difference: $655

* includes meal plan



1. Ball State University — Muncie, Indiana

1. Ball State University — Muncie, Indiana play

1. Ball State University — Muncie, Indiana

(Ball State University/Facebook)

Off-campus median monthly rent: $399

On-campus monthly housing cost: $1,106*

Cost difference: $707

* includes meal plan



