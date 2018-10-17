Pulse.com.gh logo
Finance The Dow gains 300 points

The three major US indices slipped Wednesday as an earnings-fueled rally lost steam and ahead of Federal Reserve meeting minutes, with Wall Street still on edge following a sell-off that had battered global stocks last week.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid play

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Thomson Reuters)

  • Stocks pared losses Wednesday morning, after pausing from a global rebound.
  • A sell-off had shaved thousands of points from the major US indices last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average turned positive in midday trading after losing more than 300 points. The S&P 500 erased earlier losses and rose 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite was trading flat.

"The mood has turned sour, reflecting a mix of political noise and a few soggy data prints," said Mark McCormick, a strategist at TD Securities.

A strong start to earnings season had earlier helped stocks stage a recovery. Big banks posted third-quarter earnings that flew past Wall Street expectations. Netflix also beat and added nearly seven million subscriptions, while IBM missed.

Before the US open, government data showed housing starts fell more than expected in September. Homebuilding across the country dropped 5.3% last month, the Commerce Department said, with particularly weak construction activity in the South.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said Hurricane Florence probably played a role in downward revisions to August housing starts. But a potential slowdown in the housing market has been widely anticipated.

"Permits are much less susceptible to weather effects than starts," he said. "The bottom line here is straightforward; the housing market has peaked for this cycle."

Later Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is set to release minutes from its September meeting. With unemployment at multi-decade lows and signs wage growth could pick up, many expect to find signals that another rate hike is coming this December.

Heading into the first day of legalized pot in Canada, cannabis stocks tumbled. Tilray shed nearly 5%, while Canopy Growth was down about 4%. Ottawa is the second in the world to authorize recreational marijuana use nationwide.

Warren Buffet at the premiere of 'The Post' in Washington DC.
Finance WELLS FARGO: Warren Buffett might like these 9 stocks right now (MO, FL, MU, EQM, BEN, KORS, REGN, URBN, BBBY)
