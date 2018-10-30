news

Stocks jumped Tuesday as Wall Street shook off fears about rising rates and signs of slowing growth.

After a string of sharp sell-offs in recent weeks, the US indices are on track for their worst month since the financial crisis.

Stocks rose Tuesday as Wall Street clawed back from of its October losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.76%, or more than 400 points, led higher by Boeing (+4.4%) and Intel (+5.3%). The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.57%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.58%, escaping correction territory. After a string of sharp sell-offs in recent weeks, the US indices are on track for their worst month since the financial crisis.

"Developed market equities have had a terrible October so far, with little sign of improvement on Tuesday," said John Higgins, chief markets economist at Capital Economics, citing concerns about economic growth prospects.

Earnings season continued, with Coca-Cola topping Wall Street expectations. General Electric, on the other hand, fell to its lowest point since 2009 after the company slashed its dividend to a penny a share and said the Securities and Exchange Commission is expanding an investigation into its accounting practices. Baidu, eBay and Facebook are expected to report after the bell — find live updates from Business Insider here.

Trade tensions between the US and China have cast uncertainty over earnings season. President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that he expects a "great deal" with Beijing. But Bloomberg reported hours earlier that his administration is ready to place tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if proposed talks with Beijing next month fail.

"The tone of equity markets and risk sentiment more broadly prevails as the major force in the G10," said Mark McCormick, an analyst at TD Securities. "The trade war is unlikely to end but we also think a lot of bad news is priced in for G10."

Investors backed off from US government bonds after Conference Board data showed consumer confidence rose unexpectedly to its highest level since 2000 this month, in part thanks to a humming labor market. Monthly employment numbers are out in the US on Friday.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which move inversely to prices, climbed 2.4 basis points to 3.111%, and the 30-year was nearly 3 basis points higher at 3.357%. The dollar held near a 16-month high against a basket of peers, while the Chinese yuan plummeted to a decade-low.