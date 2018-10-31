Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance The FAANG stocks are flirting with their best day in almost 3 years (FB, APPL, AMZN, NFLX, GOOG)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tech stocks are having their best day in three years as the market breathes a sigh of relief after Facebook's third-quarter earnings.

Reed hastings Netflix Getty final play

Reed hastings Netflix Getty final

(Getty)

  • Facebook on Tuesday reported third-quarter results that weren't as bad as feared.
  • Tech stocks in the FAANG basket all surged on Wednesday.
  • The FAANG stocks were among the hardest hit during the stock-market selling in October.
  • Watch Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet trade live.

The most-popular tech stocks are flirting with their best day in nearly three years as the market breathes a sigh of relief following Facebook's third-quarter results.

The social-media company on Tuesday reported revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, and said that user trends stalled. But, shares spiked as investors were positioning for the worst.

Following Facebook's report, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped more than 2%, in large part due to the big gains coming from the "FAANG" basket, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet. Meanwhile, the "NYSE FANG+ Index" — which tracks the performance of FAANG stocks along with other frequently-traded technology names such as Tesla, Twitter, Nvidia, Alibaba and Baidu — gained 2.65%.

Wednesday's rally could mark the biggest single-day gain by the FAANG basket since January 2016, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giants have been among the hardest hit during the brutal market sell-off in October. The Nasdaq Composite was down 12.2% this month before Wednesday, and the "NYSE FANG+ Index" tanked 13.5%.

Here is the scoreboard of how much FAANG stocks fared on Wednesday:

  • Netflix (NFLX): +6.43%
  • Amazon (AMZN): +4.33%
  • Google (GOOG): +4.14%
  • Facebook (FB): +3.58%
  • Apple (AAPL): +2.76%

Read more stories on FAANG stocks:

Now read:

Top Articles

1 Finance A woman who paid off $70,000 of debt in 3 years used a simple...bullet
2 Finance Millennial investors are loading up Facebook ahead of its...bullet
3 Finance Tech stocks get mauled, Dow drops as many as 800 points from...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bosch A peek inside Bosch's FreshBox that promises to save farmers and vendors from post-harvest loss
traders NYSE
Finance The Dow jumps nearly 400 points as it fights to avoid its biggest monthly drop since the financial crisis
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO.
Finance 'Not as spooky as feared, but ghosts remain': Here's what Wall Street is saying about Facebook's decelerating growth (FB)
iQIYI’s Summer Smash Hit Drama “Story of Yanxi Palace” Comes to a Close, Being Streamed Over 15 Billion Times
Finance The Netflix of China tanks after missing on sales and profits (IQ)
X
Advertisement