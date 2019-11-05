A memo from the GNPC shows that the corporation plans to sponsor the 20th anniversary of the Okyehene with $2million.

Most people who have seen the memo have raised concerns and questioned why the GNPC is spending such huge amounts on some public functions and activities.

But the GNPC has justified it saying this is not the first time.

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has planned to sponsor the 20th anniversary of the Okyehene with a $2million package.

This was contained in a leaked memo containing the planned spending on the company’s corporate social responsibilities.

The memo which is dated 29th October 2019 was signed by the Board Secretary to the Chief Executive. It stated that the donations and sponsorships have been approved by the GNPC board upon a recommendation by the Brand, Communication and CSR Committee of GNPC.

The memo stated various amounts to be given to the First Lady’s Foundation, Rebecca Foundation; The Ghana Journalists Association, Damba festival and the celebration of the Okyenhene’s 20th Anniversary.

The GNPC budgeted GH¢400,000 towards the preparations for the Damba Festival and GH¢500,000 towards the environment and greening project as part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Okyenhene.

Others are the First Lady’s Rebecca Foundation which had GH¢120,000 budgeted for it, while the Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) is expected to receive GH¢550,000.

The Ghana Journalists Association will receive GH¢50,000 and US$30,000 for the Ghana Boxing Association.

Many people have wondered why the GNPC is spending huge amounts on some of the activities they budgeted for. Others argue that the money for the Okyehene anniversary, for example, can be used for other things that will help the nation.

However, the General Manager-in-charge of Sustainability at the GNPC, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuarko told Accra-based Citi FM that such expenditures are not new and are in line with GNPC’s vision.

“I can assure you [that], this is not the first time. This is not the first batch of sponsorship requests that have been received this year or have been approved.”

He added that the budgeted donations and sponsorships are often in response to requests made by various interest groups.

Dr Kwame Baah Nuarko argued that the GNPC goes through strict processes before requests are approved.

“There is a very clear process at GNPC in determining what should be approved or not…The figures are huge because the activities involved are huge,” he said.

He added that some of the sponsorships give them opportunities to create an opportunity for the GNPC to create a visible brand.