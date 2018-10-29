The downed Lion Air flight JT 610 that fell into coastal waters off Java after taking off for Pangkal Pinang on Bangka Island, Monday morning West Indonesian Time (WIB) was carrying 181 passengers, including two children and a baby, the Jakarta Post reports.

A spokesperson from Indonesia's Transportation Ministry said on Monday that there were also two pilots and five flight attendants on the plane that left from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and crashed barely 13 minutes later.

According to Reuters, JT 610 made a request to return to Jakarta shortly before losing contact. The (traffic) control allowed that, but then it lost contact,” Yohanes Sirait, a spokesman for the Indonesian air authorities said.

The plane was scheduled to land at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang at 7:10 a.m. Jakarta time but lost contact minutes after takeoff and is thought to have sunk after hitting the water.

According to the Post, the flight was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, powered by twin CFM LEAP-1B engines and had only been delivered to Lion Air in August.