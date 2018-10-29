A search-and-rescue effort is underway for at least 188 aboard an Indonesian Lion Air flight that crashed in the Java Sea after takeoff from Jakarta.
Flightradar24, the Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time commercial aircraft flight tracker tweeted on Monday morning Jakarta time that the plane was "brand new."
Wreckage had been found near where the plane lost contact with air traffic officials on the ground, said Muhmmad Syaugi, the head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, BASARNAS.
"We don't know yet whether there are any survivors," Syaugi told a news conference. "We hope, we pray, but we cannot confirm."
Syaugi said that Indonesian authorities are not yet in a position to confirm the exact number of fatalities, but told local media outlets that body parts have been seen floating near the crash site.
Of the 188 people on board, there were 178 adult passengers, one child, two babies and eight crew members, including the pilot and copilot.
A vessel traffic service officer in North Jakarta, told the Post that at 6:45 a.m. he received a report from a tugboat, the AS Jaya II, that members of the crew saw a plane go down, suspected to be JT 610 off Karawang, West Java.
Basarnas has sent out boats and helicopters to search for the plane and had also found wreckage, and life jackets.
About 150 rescuers, including 30 divers, have been dispatched to the crash scene.
The Lion Air flight took off for the 50-minute journey to the Banka island across the Natuna Sea off South Sumatra, at 6:20 a.m. Western Indonesian Time (WIB), Monday.
According to Indonesian media, TribunNews, the aircraft's final contact was at 6:33 a.m. WIB with Jakarta Air Traffic Control.
A spokesman for Lion Air reportedly told local media the airline was trying to find information on the plane's location.
Initial data from Flight Radar 24 suggests the plane went down in coastal waters off Java.
The Boeing 737 Max-8 model was originally due to land at Pangkal Pinang at 07.10 am.
In December 2014 an AirAsia Airbus went down in similar waters between Surabaya and Singapore killing all 162 people on board.