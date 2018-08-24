The longest bull market in history is intact as stocks close at record highs

news

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday.

That erases any doubt about if this is the longest-running bull market in history.

The benchmark index hit a record on Wednesday, but didn't close at a new high.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday, solidifying the bull market as the longest of all time.

The benchmark index gained 0.62% to settle at 2874.69, eclipsing its January record-high close of 2872.87. Friday's gain was significant as it left no doubt that we are now in the midst of the longest-running bull run in US stock market history.

After an intraday record high was hit on Wednesday, extending the bull run to 3,453 days, some on Wall Street suggested the record wouldn't technically fall until the index closed at a new high.

The S&P 500 has now gained 331% from its March 6, 2009 low of 666.79.

Autodesk (+15.13%) was Friday's biggest gainer after its strong quarterly report. AMD (+7.49%) and Netflix (+5.63%) also saw big gains.

Retailers Foot Locker (-9.21%) and Gap (-8.54%) were the biggest decliners after delivering their quarterly results and Macy's (-4.33%) fell after a couple days of stabilization following its disappointing results.

