The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is reportedly in talks to buy a stake in Canadian cannabis producer Aphria (APH)

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is reportedly in talks to buy a minority stake in Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, according to Globe & Mail.

Shares of Aphria rallied more than 16% on the news.

Officials at both Altria and Aphria didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The story is developing..

