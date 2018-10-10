The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is reportedly in talks to buy a stake in Canadian cannabis producer Aphria (APH)

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is reportedlty in talks to buy Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, according to Globe & Mail. Shares of Aphria rallied more than 16% on the news.
Shares of Aphria, a Canadian-based cannabis producer, rallied more than 16% Wednesday after a report said that Altria, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, was in talks to a minority stake in the company, the Globe & Mail reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
Officials at both Altria and Aphria didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments.
The story is developing..
Now read: